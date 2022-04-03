ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Radcliffe & GF Erin Darke Are Seen In Rare Photos As They Stroll Around NYC

By Terry Zeller
The ‘Harry Potter’ star stepped out with his actress girlfriend to take their adorable pup for a walk in the Big Apple.

After an extended promotional tour for his new flick The Lost City, Daniel Radcliffe took some time off to spend a fun day in New York with his gorgeous girlfriend. The British star was spotted in a rare public outing with actress Erin Darke on Saturday (April 2). The adorable couple were all smiles as they took their beloved pet pooch for a walk, as seen in photos here, via the Daily Mail.

The Harry Potter megastar kept it casual in a bright blue tee, black joggers and a puffy winter jacket. He made sure to keep a low profile with a baseball hat pulled down tight. Erin bundled up for the chilly spring day in a bright yellow winter jacket, wool beanie and long black pants. They both rocked pairs of fresh sneakers and held coffees in their hands for the Big Apple escapade.

The outing comes just a few weeks after the couple — who have been dating for almost a decade — showed up arm in arm for a screening of The Lost City in New York. Daniel and Erin decided to color coordinate in black and white outfits for the A-list affair, where they hobnobbed with the other stars of the action comedy, including Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

Meanwhile, in the midst of the drama still surrounding the recent Will Smith/Chris Rock Oscar incident, Daniel was asked for his take on altercation and said he was basically over it. “I’m just so already dramatically bored of hearing people’s opinions about it that I just don’t want to be another opinion adding to it,” he told hosts Good Morning Britain on Thursday (March 31), according to Variety.

The actor even recalled his own experiences of being poked fun of at during awards show, akin to Chris making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, causing Will to jump up and slap the comedian. “When you’re going on stuff as a kid you’re never quite sure if the joke’s with you or you’re the butt of the joke,” he said. “So you sort of have a mode of just being like ‘I’ll just keep smiling and laughing and maybe it’ll end soon.’ ”

