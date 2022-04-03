ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Aurora James, Nicole Ari Parker & More Stars Celebrate Black-Owned Brands at First-Ever Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala

By Nikara Johns
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AMmut_0eyIr1iK00

Click here to read the full article.

The Fifteen Percent Pledge and founder Aurora James held its first benefit gala on Saturday night in New York at the famed Public Library. The evening was a celebration of the organization’s progress since its founding in June 2020 in order to help boost Black brands by holding retailers accountable as they commit to dedicating 15% of their shelf space to Black-owned labels.

James, who walked the carpet in a Christopher John Rogers ensemble, told FN, “We’ve spent so much emotional capital over the past two years having these tough conversations every single day, and partnering with major corporations and also working to hold them accountable, that it’s nice to come together and celebrate the accomplishments and experience a sense of joy.”

Companies that have made the pledge include Gap Inc., Nordstrom, Kith and Macy’s, among others.

Guests included Joan Smalls, Paloma Elsesser, Tamron Hall, Rosario Dawson, Laura Harrier, Allyson Felix, Selah Marley, Cameron Russell, Peter Do, Dominique Jackson and more. All attendees could be seen in various Black designers as the dress code was #BlackTieBlackDesigner. Many of which wore James’ footwear brand, Brother Vellies, as well, including the evening’s host actress Nicole Ari Parker.

Felix praised James for her work in championing diversity in fashion, telling FN, “As every one is looking to buy Black designers [right now], it just shows how we need more representation. What Aurora is doing and what this is all for is really going to push things further in that direction.”

Though there’s still much to be done in the fight to close the racial wealth gap in the economy. James said to create large-scale change, there needs to be accountability. With the gala, she aimed to inspire some of those retailers that haven’t yet committed to reconsider.

“We really want to focus on some of the biggest retailers in this country that haven’t yet committed to the pledge like Target, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Kroger,” James explained. “Because if we kind of can have all of those companies also commit to taking the pledge alongside of our current pledge figures, we’ll be able to drive $1.4 trillion in this economy to Black-owned businesses. So that’s really the North Star.”

Inside the gala, Dapper Dan presented Stacey Abrams with the Inspiration Award for leadership in the community as a politician, lawyer, voting rights activist, author and Black entrepreneur. Tamron Hall, meanwhile, honored supermodel Iman with the Industry Pioneer Award for her leadership in the community as a model, actress, entrepreneur and for her powerful work as a philanthropist.

The Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala was held in partnership with Instagram, the evening’s exclusive social media platform sponsor.

To see all the celebrity arrivals at the event, click through the gallery.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Footwear News
Footwear News

107K+

Followers

14K+

Posts

26M+

Views

Follow Footwear News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Footwear News

Teyana Taylor Soars in Chunky Lug Sole Boots With Square Toes at Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The multi-talented Teyana Taylor stepped onto the red carpet last night in Los Angeles in a black leather look. Taylor was one of many celebrities to attend the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, honoring “The Black Cinematic Universe.” The event hosted a slew of talents including Storm Reid, Nia Long, and many more. Taylor joined the exceptional attendees in an oversized leather jacket that featured a slight sheen. The jacket hung low to...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jaden Smith Pops in Ombre ‘Sunset’ Suit & Sneakers With Parents Will Smith & Jada Pinkett at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jaden Smith went bold for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party last night in Beverly Hills, Calif. The “Karate Kid” star hit the red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, along with parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith and siblings Willow and Trey Smith. Within the group, Jaden popped in an ombre suit with a sharp-lapeled blazer and trousers. Paired with a matching tie and shirt, the multi-hyphenate’s look was cast in an ombre gradient of maroon, red, orange and yellow — making a monochrome statement similar to an evening sunset. For footwear,...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Gets Glossy in Slick Tank Top Dress & Hidden Heels for Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross opted for a striking Oscar de la Renta creation for the annual Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Black-ish” star hit the navy blue carpet in a fitted black tank top gown featuring a glossy effect and a mermaid-style skirt from the iconic brand. Ross, who works with celebrity stylist Karla Welch, also donned a shimmering Niwaka pearl necklace. Although her shoes were hidden under the skirt, Ross is found of wearing Christian Louboutin for major events. Earlier in the night at the Academy Awards, the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Chloe Bailey Shines at Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Oscars Party in Crystal-Embellished Dress & Chunky Platform Sandals

Click here to read the full article. The Oscars might be Hollywood’s biggest night, but the after-parties are just as legendary. Following the 2022 Academy Awards, Chloe Bailey and several A-listers made their way to Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars party; shortly afterward big names headed to Jay-Z and Beyonce’s post-awards shindig. The high-profile party, which was held at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., attracted a top notch guest list including stars like Rihanna, Reese Witherspoon, Kim Kardashian, Saweetie, Diddy, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey. Bailey made a serious style statement at the star-studded affair. The “Have Mercy”...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Footwear News

Saweetie Makes Outfit Switch Into Dramatic Black Dress With Crystal Cup & Sandals at Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Saweetie proved that even formal occasions need a change of a dress while in Las Vegas at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The “Best Friend” rapper posed on the red carpet for a second time in a dramatic black gown by Oscar de la Renta. The bold number featured a strapless silhouette with an asymmetric bodice, gaining added glamour from a mesh cup embellished in floral crystals. Saweetie’s dynamic dress was complete with a cinched waistline and voluminous bubble skirt, complete with a thigh-high slit. Elevating the star’s ensemble were dazzling diamond stud...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

The Worst-Dressed Celebrities at the Grammy Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Grammy Awards will forever be an occasion to make a fashion statement. This year’s event, held last Sunday in Las Vegas, featured an array of colorful, embellished and dramatic looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many musicians’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their surprise and confusion over a variety of outfits that appeared on the red carpet throughout the evening. From oversized suits to textured dresses, discover some...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Arrives in Geometric Gold Dress & Soaring Heels With Michael B. Jordan at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Click here to read the full article. Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan made their major red carpet debut together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party following the 2022 Academy Awards in Los Angeles last night. The model and “Creed” actor both opted for glamorous looks that shimmered for the special occasion, which Harvey dubbed a date night on her Instagram stories. While Jordan, 35, kept things cool in a black metallic tuxedo and matching ankle boots, the founder of SKN by LH showed off a stunning gold embellished Tony Ward spring ’22 couture gown. The strapless dress featured a corset-style bodice...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paloma Elsesser
Person
Iman
Person
Allyson Felix
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Laura Harrier
Person
Tamron Hall
Person
Nicole Ari Parker
Person
Cameron Russell
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Joan Smalls
Person
Marc Jacobs
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Kelly Rowland Wows in a Sheer String Gown at the the Vanity Fair Afterparty

Kelly Rowland gave the sheer trend new momentum in an all-black see-through gown at Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty. With the help of Kollin Carter, whose styling portfolio also boasts Cardi B and Ciara as clients, the singer made a splendid appearance on the red carpet on Sunday, March 27 draped in a floor-sweeping mermaid gown, textured with piping running through the bodice and skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Says She Fears Beyoncé’s Wrath If She Ever Removed Painful Heels on the Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Rowland was sharply suited for an appearance on “The Today Show.” The Grammy Award-winning musician spoke with Hoda Kotb on the morning program in a pale pink striped blazer. Featuring sharp pointed lapels, her jacket was layered over a lighter top and gray-pink trousers. The professional ensemble was paired with hoop earrings and delicate layered necklaces. Rowland completed her look with a sharp pair of light brown pumps. Featuring pointed toes and stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, the musician’s footwear grounded her look with a clean, versatile finish. You can discover...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Ari#Economy#Racism#Public Library#Fn#Gap Inc#Nordstrom Kith#Macy
ETOnline.com

2022 Oscars' Best Dressed Stars: Nicole Kidman, Zendaya and More

Hollywood's finest were ready for their close-ups when they descended onto the Dolby Theatre for the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday. All the nominees, presenters, hosts and performers brought their A-game as the Oscars ceremony is one of the first full-blown awards shows since the coronavirus pandemic hit over two years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Sparkles in Chocolate Dress & Sandals With Dwyane Wade at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade made a fashionable appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night. While the legendary baller donned an ultra-sleek Gucci tuxedo and horsebit loafers for the special occasion, Union shimmered in a chocolate brown long-sleeve gown. The Valentino look delivered a subtly semi-sheer effect. The “Cheaper by the Dozen” actress, who just debuted her first-ever shoe line with New York & Company, also wore black sandals and an assortment of sparkling jewelry by Messika Paris. The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Dances in Fiery Red Fringe Jumpsuit & Pointy Heels

Click here to read the full article. You can always count on Tracee Ellis Ross to serve a look. On Sunday, the “Black-ish” alum brought style and laughs to her Instagram feed. In the carousel images, the award-winning actress showcases her dance moves in a vibrant red ensemble. “Shimmy shimmy coco pop,” she wrote under the upload. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) The new photo immediately sent social media into a frenzy as some followers thought she resembled Solange Knowles. Ross wore a bright red jumpsuit. The one-piece garment was complete with spaghetti straps,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Talks Designing Her First Shoe Collection with JustFab & How Husband Steph Curry Helped in the Process

Click here to read the full article. Ayesha Curry and JustFab are back at it again. After curating a collection last year, Curry has embarked into the design world, launching her own collaboration filled with footwear and apparel. Available now, the Ayesha x JustFab spring collection is inspired by the ’70s, with items titled after Black feminist contemporaries. Memorable names include Maya, for poet Maya Angelou, Nina for singer Nina Simone and Toni for author Toni Morrison. “To honor these women in history who have have paved the way and done tremendous things, I think was the smallest thing that I could...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jessica Alba Is Sharply Chic in Navy Tulle Dress & Satin Stilettos for Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Jessica Alba proved classic chic tones never go out of style while arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party tonight in Beverly Hills, Calif., with her husband, Cash Warren. The Honest Beauty founder hit the red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a navy tulle gown. Her midi-length number featured a flared bodice and tulle skirt with a tightly cinched waist. Completing the piece was a corset silhouette and netting-like texture, which expanded on her skirt. Alba gave her look an elegant finish with glitzy diamond drop earrings and a satin...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Is So ‘Clueless’ in ’90s-Inspired Plaid Blazer Dress & Slick Pumps for ‘Today Show’

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Rowland looked straight out of the ’90s for her latest appearance on the “Today Show” in New York City on Wednesday. The “Miss Kelly” musician left the morning show’s studio in a blue and black plaid blazer dress, layered over sheer black tights. Complete with large black buttons, a sharp collar and black piping, her ensemble seemed directly inspired by the plaid sets worn by Alicia Silverstone’s Cher Horowitz from ’90s rom-com “Clueless.” Rowland gave her look a modern update with a sleek black top, rings, a red manicure and layered necklaces. The musician...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

107K+
Followers
14K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy