ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Pakistani PM Khan calls for early election amid effort to oust him

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ztov_0eyIqXWS00
Tweet

Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan called for an early election on Sunday after dissolving parliament amid opposition efforts to oust him from office.

Khan called for an early election during a televised address to the nation.

“Prepare for elections,” Khan said during his address, according to the New York Times. “No corrupt forces will decide what the future of the country will be.”

In several tweets, Khan responded to criticism of his move — seen as a bid to avoid a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly — asking why his main opponent, the Pakistan Democratic Movement, was scared of an election.

“Astonished by reaction of PDM to our calling for general elections,” Khan wrote in a tweet on Sunday. “They have been crying hoarse abt how our govt has failed & lost support of the ppl so why the fear of elections now? Democrats go to the ppl for support.”

“Isn’t it better for PDM to accept elections rather than being part of a foreign conspiracy for regime change; and indulging in blatant purchasing of loyalties thereby destroying our nation’s moral fibre?,” Khan wrote in another tweet.

Khan has tried to frame the efforts to oust him as part of a U.S.-backed conspiracy. He indicated on Saturday that he would not accept the results of a no-confidence vote, but then effectively blocked the vote with his move on Sunday.

Pakistan’s opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday the group has held numerous meetings on how to respond to the latest development.

“It’s been a sad day in Pakistan history. Nascent democracy has been hit and damaged in a very, very brutal way,” Sharif said in a statement.

Opposition lawmakers also filed a petition with the country’s Supreme Court, calling the move an “open coup against the country and the Constitution,” the Times reported.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court is expected to address and vote on the matter on Monday.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Hill
The Hill

526K+

Followers

63K+

Posts

398M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Reuters

Pakistan seeks lifetime disqualification for defectors from PM Khan's party

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (Reuters) - Pakistan's government asked the Supreme Court on Monday to advise if it could seek lifelong disqualification of dissidents from Prime Minister Imran Khan's ruling party ahead of a no-confidence vote that weakens his prospects of retaining power. With parliament set on Friday to take up...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shehbaz Sharif
Person
Imran Khan
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
The Week

Ukraine reportedly found and killed at least 1 Russian general by tracing unsecured phone signal

Ukraine has identified four Russian generals it says have been killed since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago, and NATO officials have confirmed three of those deaths and Putin, one of them. "Western officials say that around 20 Russian generals were in Ukraine as part of the war effort, and that they may have pushed closer to the front to boost morale," which is sagging under the weight of heavy casualties, The New York Times reports.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#General Elections#Pakistani#The New York Times#The National Assembly#Pdm#Democrats
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

‘Behold the face of pure ignorance’: Candace Owens mocked by Pulitzer-winning historian for Ukraine comment

Republican commentator Candace Owens has been schooled by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum for her claim that Ukraine “wasn’t a thing until 1989”. During her Candace show on The Daily Wire this week, Ms Owens claimed that “Ukraine wasn’t a thing until 1989” and that it was “stupid” to suggest Russian president Vladimir Putin was carrying out a “genocide” in the country. “Obviously Ukraine wasn’t a thing until 1989,” Ms Owens argued in the footage, shared by MediaMatters on Wednesday. “Ukraine was created by the Russians. They speak Russian.”“Behold the face of pure ignorance,” wrote Ms Applebaum, an...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Revealed: Putin sent 'several' submarines each capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over Ukraine invasion

Vladimir Putin sent 'several' submarines into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over its invasion of Ukraine, it has been revealed. British navy chiefs believe Russia's decision to move the submarines, which are capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles each, was an act of 'posturing' rather than an all-out threat.
MILITARY
The Hill

The Hill

526K+
Followers
63K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy