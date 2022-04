Hi, my friend Angelino is a garage door repair man, and he recently got hurt while on a job. While he was up on the ladder working on the overhead door opener, the homeowner put several boxes behind his ladder. He fell on them when he came down the ladder and broke his ankle. He said he has been off work for a couple of weeks now and is making a worker’s compensation claim. I think the homeowner has some responsibility, too, because he would not have fallen and broken his ankle if he hadn’t put boxes behind him. Is the homeowner responsible too?

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 18 DAYS AGO