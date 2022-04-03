ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Government’s former ethics chief reportedly fined over ‘partygate’ scandal

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JKZK9_0eyIqOp900

The Government’s former ethics chief has been fined over the “partygate” scandal, according to reports.

Helen MacNamara, who used to be the deputy cabinet secretary, is said to be among the first group of people to receive a fixed-penalty notice (FPN) from Scotland Yard as part of its investigation into alleged lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Ms MacNamara received a £50 fine on Friday in connection with a leaving do held in the Cabinet Office on June 18 2020 to mark the departure of a private secretary.

Meanwhile, several reports suggest people have also received fines linked with a gathering that took place on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral last year. These FPNs were among the initial round of 20 issued by the Metropolitan Police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dthda_0eyIqOp900
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of attending lockdown-breaking parties (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms MacNamara was the director general of propriety and ethics in the Cabinet Office from 2018 to 2020 and left Government to work for the Premier League.

The purpose of the role was to ensure the highest standards of propriety, integrity and governance within Government.

It has also been reported by ITV News that Boris Johnson will not be interviewed by the Metropolitan Police as part of their “partygate” investigation.

This is because the force is not interviewing those who have received questionnaires as part of the inquiries, and could potentially be fined, the broadcaster said.

The Met is investigating 12 events, including as many as six that Mr Johnson is said to have attended, and has sent out more than 100 questionnaires.

The PM received his in February.

ITV said the only officials being interviewed are “witnesses”, whose role is to help the police interpret questionnaires submitted by other people.

“The Met are not interviewing those who received questionnaires and are in the frame to be fined,” it said.

The Met declined to comment.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Minister says Boris Johnson is 'confident' he won't be fined by police and have to resign over Partygate - as a senior Tory puts pressure on Scotland Yard to speed up its probe and 'draw a line' under the affair

Boris Johnson is 'confident' of escaping a police fine over Partygate and having to resign, a senior minister has said. Tory party chairman Oliver Dowden made the comments as figures within the Government put pressure on Scotland Yard to wrap up its investigation into alleged law-breaking in Westminster during lockdown.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian soldiers refusing to carry out orders and accidentally shot down own aircraft, claims UK spy chief

Demoralised Russian soldiers have been disobeying orders and accidentally shot down one of their own aircraft, the head of Britain’s GCHQ spy agency has claimed.Vladimir Putin’s advisers are “afraid to tell him the truth” about the war in Ukraine, according to Sir Jeremy Fleming, who will say in a speech on Thursday that the Russian president made a “strategic miscalculation” in deciding to invade.“We’ve seen Russian soldiers – short of weapons and morale – refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft,” the spy chief will say in a rare...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Scotland Yard#The Daily Telegraph#The Cabinet Office#The Metropolitan Police#The Premier League#Itv News
The Independent

Duke of York’s daughter named in High Court litigation

The Duke of York’s daughter Beatrice has featured in evidence given to a judge overseeing a High Court financial dispute between an elderly Turkish woman and a former banker.Princess Beatrice has been named in an affidavit given by Nebahat Isbilen, who is in her 70s, and has sued Selman Turk, a Turkish businessman based in London.A judge overseeing the dispute has been told that the  Duke of York was allegedly paid £750,000 for “assistance” he provided “in relation” to Mrs Isbilen’s passport.Both the duke and his ex-wife Sarah have been named in a recent ruling on the case by deputy...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Security review finds no grounds to block Chinese takeover of UK’s biggest microchip firm

The purchase of the UK’s biggest microchip producer by a Chinese-controlled company has been cleared to go ahead by a review which found no reason for ministers to intervene on national security grounds.The final decision on the £63m takeover of Newport Wafer Fab by Nexperia rests with business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who has not yet given his approval. Sources told The Independent he might still use his powers under the National Security and Investment Act to block the sale.But the development has sparked alarm among senior Conservative MPs who fear Beijing being handed control of strategic national assets.The review...
BUSINESS
newschain

Police arrest 275 people after fuel protests

Police have arrested 275 people after a series of fuel protests across the UK. Essex Police said they had arrested 10 people on Monday following a number of demonstrations at fuel sites in the county on Friday. The force added it had now arrested 172 people in total and it...
PROTESTS
newschain

1,000 sign letter calling for Irish language legislation

More than a thousand people have signed an open letter to the UK and Irish governments and Stormont parties calling for Irish language legislation in Northern Ireland. The letter comes after Secretary of State Brandon Lewis announced last week that a planned cultural package including new legislation around the Irish language will not be introduced before the Stormont elections in May.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy