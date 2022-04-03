ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flyers' Martin Jones: Starting Sunday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Jones will start Sunday's road game against the Rangers, Olivia Reiner of...

www.cbssports.com

The Hockey Writers

Philadelphia Flyers’ Ronnie Attard Set to Make An Impact in NHL Debut

Monday evening, the Philadelphia Flyers made another dream come true as the organization signed defenseman Ronnie Attard to a two-year entry-level contract that begins this season. Attard was drafted 72nd overall by the Flyers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to joining the team, he spent the last three seasons at Western Michigan University, where he played 94 games and produced 72 points (27 goals and 45 assists).
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Exploring the Rangers’ Potential 2022 First-Round Playoff Opponents

The New York Rangers are in the mix for one of the top three spots in the Metropolitan Division and have been in the middle of a close race with the Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Washington Capitals. The Rangers will match up in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs against either the Hurricanes, Penguins, or Capitals.
NHL
markerzone.com

FLYERS CONFIRM YANDLE'S IRON MAN STREAK ENDS TONIGHT; AND NOT BECAUSE HE CAN'T PLAY

The record for the most consecutive games played in the NHL will end at 989 games. There has been speculation since Wednesday that Keith Yandle of the Philadelphia Flyers might not play Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs when it was announced he was not at practice due to an illness. Flyers head coach Mike Yeo announced Saturday that Yandle would indeed be held out of the lineup, but he's being made a healthy scratch.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flyers Need Cates, Attard & Hodgson in the Lineup

The Philadelphia Flyers are determining what they have for the future of their organization. They are not making the postseason for a second consecutive season and are in the process of undergoing an “aggressive retool,” according to general manager Chuck Fletcher. Interim head coach Mike Yeo is evaluating young players at the NHL level by giving them playing time as well.
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Rangers Preview: In the Midst of Another Losing Streak

The final month of the season is underway, and the Flyers kicked things off in April with another loss, bringing their current losing streak to four games. The team gets back on the ice on Sunday night, facing off against the New York Rangers. Game time is 7 p.m. Team...
NHL
Flyers' Zack MacEwen: Out Sunday

MacEwen (undisclosed) will not play Sunday against the Rangers, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. MacEwen was injured in a fight with Wayne Simmonds on Saturday but it's unclear exactly what he's dealing with. The 25-year-old has racked up 101 PIM with seven points in 66 games this season. He'll be considered questionable for Tuesday's tilt with Columbus.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Colorado Begins Home-and-Away Against Pittsburgh

The Colorado Avalanche has not faced the Pittsburgh Penguins since Jan. 2020. Now, the Avs will face them twice in four days. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. In Colorado's most recent matchup, the San Jose Sharks were taken down by a score of 4-2 in Denver. Nazem Kadri and Erik Johnson lead the team, both with two assists.
NHL
