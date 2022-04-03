ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

VIRAL: DeMarcus Cousins Gets Dunked On By Russell Westbrook

By Ben Stinar
 1 day ago

DeMarcus Cousins got dunked on by Russell Westbrook in Sunday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Denver Nuggets are in California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday afternoon, and during the game Russell Westbrook dunked on DeMarcus Cousins.

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA TV.

The Nuggets came into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-32 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.

Cousins is in his first season with the franchise.

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

The Spun

Charles Barkley Called Out For What He Said After Final Four

Turner Sports analyst Charles Barkley isn’t a college basketball analyst, but he becomes one during the NCAA Tournament every year. You have to take with the bad when it comes to Barkley’s college basketball analysis. Saturday night, the former NBA star is facing some criticism for what he...
BASKETBALL
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Walked Away From Skip Bayless When The Analyst Tried To Apologize To Him For Doubting His Ability: "He Listened Patiently For 34 Seconds And He Shrugged And Said 'Okay'... I Deserved That Put Down."

Larry Bird is one of the most cold-blooded superstars in NBA history, he was as blunt as they come, even when facing other superstars. Larry Legend came into the league as an incredible collegiate player and enjoyed a historic career that has seen him become a consensus Top 10 player in the history of the game. But like with almost every superstar before and after him, Bird had to deal with his fair share of criticism and doubt in his career.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Was Eating A Fruit Cup When Steve Nash Called Him Into The Game vs. Hawks: "My Man Was In His Own World Deep In That Fruit Cup."

NBA games are intense affairs, with many staying close for the entirety of the 48 minutes but after garnering enough experience in the league, players figure out a way to manage their time and get rests in between. Rotations are often set for long stretches, so players know when they have time on the bench to recharge before going back in.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

3 Players For Lakers To Target In Anthony Davis Trade Talks

The Los Angeles Lakers have sorely underachieved this NBA season. With the chances of them even making the play-in tournament far from a guarantee, the roster could look significantly different next season. It’s unlikely the Lakers will look to trade Anthony Davis during the upcoming offseason. The investment was massive...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Bronny James' Impressive AAU Debut Goes Viral: "He's Definitely Ready To Take Over The Kingdom."

Bronny James is a youngster that every NBA fan keeps an eye on with some interest. With LeBron recently revealing that he will move to whatever team drafts Bronny to play alongside his son, where Bronny goes in the draft will be influenced by that. However, his level of play will ultimately be the deciding factor and on his AAU debut, the younger James gave an excellent account of himself.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Coach K’s final message to Hubert Davis after epic game revealed

North Carolina knocked off Duke on Saturday to end Mike Krzyzewski’s Duke coaching career. Coach K didn’t even seem to be too bitter about it. The Tar Heels beat the Blue Devils 81-77 in their Final Four matchup at the Superdome in New Orleans to advance to the championship game. This was UNC’s second time spoiling things for Coach K, as they also won at Duke in Krzyzewski’s final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

LeBron Reveals The 3 Colleges He Would’ve Considered

LeBron James went straight from high school to the NBA, going No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 Draft. LeBron has maintained throughout his career that he likely would’ve gone to Ohio State. The Akron, Ohio native remains a Buckeyes fan and is often spotted at football games in the fall. LeBron also has his own locker inside of Ohio State’s basketball arena.
NBA
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 “Rebellionaire” Releases Tomorrow In The U.S.

Back in October 2021, reliable sneaker leakers delivered a first-look at the Air Jordan 1 “Rebellionaire,” a colorway that nods to the infamous “ban” the NBA placed on a particular swoosh-branded shoe that Michael Jordan wore in 1984. Although initial reception of the style wasn’t the most positive, it’s turned around, with old and new collectors alike praising NIKE, Inc.’s new spin on a decades-old story.
APPAREL
The Spun

Video: Controversial Foul Called In Duke vs. UNC Tonight

It wouldn’t be a March Madness game in 2022 without a questionable call from the officials, right? In a hotly contested battle of bluebloods, Duke fans were not too happy with the refs when big man Theo John found himself in foul trouble early after some physical play in the post with Armando Bacot.
COLLEGE SPORTS
