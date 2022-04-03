VIRAL: DeMarcus Cousins Gets Dunked On By Russell Westbrook

DeMarcus Cousins got dunked on by Russell Westbrook in Sunday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Denver Nuggets are in California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday afternoon, and during the game Russell Westbrook dunked on DeMarcus Cousins.

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA TV.

The Nuggets came into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-32 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.

Cousins is in his first season with the franchise.

