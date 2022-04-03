Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Magic

The New York Knicks have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Orlando Magic.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The New York Knicks are in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Sunday, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Knicks against the Magic can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Both teams enter the contest already having been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Related stories on NBA basketball