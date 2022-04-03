ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Recreational cannabis sales near $2M on 1st day

rrobserver.com
 1 day ago

Customers flooded New Mexico dispensaries on Friday – the first day of recreational cannabis sales – and spent more than $2.7 million, according to the state’s Cannabis Control Division. Over 29,000 recreational cannabis customers spent more than $1.9 million on Friday, according to the agency. Medical...

rrobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
Effingham Radio

Recreation Marijuana Sales Drop In Illinois

Recreational marijuana sales are down in Illinois. The Sun Times reports the state’s 110 licensed pot shops made just under 114-million-dollars last month, the lowest monthly haul since last March. The state saw a record 137-million-dollars worth of recreational cannabis products sold in December. Despite the drop, Illinois’ recreational...
ILLINOIS STATE
Gothamist.com

NJ delays sales of recreational cannabis again, but approves first batch of companies

New Jersey residents hoping to buy marijuana at a dispensary without a medical card will have to wait a little longer. New Jersey cannabis regulators approved the first batch of businesses that will make up the state’s adult-use cannabis industry on Thursday, a cohort of 68 marijuana growers and manufacturers. But officials decided that the state’s medical marijuana companies are not quite ready to start selling their wares to the general public.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Ccd#Cannabis Control Division#Journal#Ultra Health
Benzinga

Most Women Use Marijuana To Relieve Stress, Men Choose Cannabis Flower Over Edibles, New Survey Shows

Healthcare technology company Veriheal announced findings from its annual Medical Cannabis Preference Report, a segmented survey of registered medical cannabis patients that illuminates which types of cannabis products are preferred by men and women and what product offerings patients most hope to see available in dispensaries. “Veriheal seeks to give...
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheStreet

Cannabis News This Week: An Unusual Employee Benefit

After decades of being lumped in with harder drugs, cannabis has had a rocky path to the mainstream, due in part to its designation as a schedule 1 substance under the Controlled Substances Act. This designation means the drug has a "high potential for abuse, no currently accepted medical use...
PHARMACEUTICALS
thefreshtoast.com

Which States Have Medical Marijuana In 2022?

Your essential guide to which states have legalized marijuana, and how to proceed when buying weed there. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. Now that the stigma surrounding cannabis is lifting, more and more people realize that medical marijuana can help enhance the quality...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Virginia Mercury

Legislation to crack down on marijuana products, including synthetics, heads to Youngkin

The General Assembly failed at finding a path to starting recreational marijuana sales this year, but a law outlining stricter regulations for retailers selling what one lawmaker called “juiced-up” synthetic products made its way through the legislature last week with bipartisan support. The bill, which is now before Gov. Glenn Youngkin, explicitly bans sales of […] The post Legislation to crack down on marijuana products, including synthetics, heads to Youngkin appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

House Republicans target medical marijuana industry

(The Center Square) – Oklahoma House Republicans said they want to root out illegal marijuana grows and protect the legal medical marijuana industry. Eight out of nine marijuana growth facilities raided by law enforcement officials last month had a medical marijuana license, according to Adria Berry, director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA), but some of the marijuana was being sold on the black market.
OKLAHOMA STATE
riverheadlocal

People convicted of marijuana-related offenses or their relatives to get first shot at retail licenses, under proposed regulations

People affected by old laws that criminalized marijuana will be the first to open adult-use cannabis retail businesses under new regulations proposed by the New York State Office of Cannabis Management’s Cannabis Control Board. The regulations require that the first adult-use retail dispensary licenses be given to a business...
RIVERHEAD, NY
App.com | Asbury Park Press

NJ legal weed commission delays opening recreational marijuana sales

TRENTON - On any other day, the state's fledgling cannabis industry would be celebrating.  The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission on Thursday unanimously awarded the first 68 conditional licenses to adult use cannabis cultivators and manufacturers. The licenses, which include 50 cultivators and 18 manufacturers, were heralded by commissioners as a historic moment in the state's history.  ...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stocks That Moved On News Federal Legalization Bill Is Heading To House For Vote Next Week

HEXO (NASDAQ:ACB),. Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC) Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) Grow Generation (NASDAQ:GRWG) Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Come and meet the leaders and CEOs from these companies and more at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference April 20-21...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy