Tom Cruise 'hires three bi-planes for Mission: Impossible franchise's most expensive stunts to date'... after racking up '£290 million bill' for action-packed eighth movie

 1 day ago

Tom Cruise is believed to have hired bi-planes as he plans some of the 'most expensive stunts' in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

The Hollywood star, 59, is said to be planning some of the 'biggest' stunts ever seen in the action spy series as work gets underway on the much-anticipated eighth film -which is said to have cost a whopping £290 million to make.

A source told The Sun 'no expense' had been spared for the latest film, with Tom reportedly hiring three bi-planes to film stunts he was rehearsing in the UK last year.

Daredevil: Tom Cruise (pictured in Mission: Impossible - Fallout) is believed to have hired three bi-planes as he plans some of the 'most expensive stunts' in the Mission: Impossible franchise

In November, Tom was spotted at Duxford Airfield in Cambridge as he took flying lessons on a 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane.

'The action on the production is only just getting started and Tom is going to be working on some of the franchise's biggest and most expensive stunts to date,' the source said.

'Tom learned to fly the [bi-planes] and now he'll put all that into practice.'

The source claimed filming is underway in Limpopo, South Africa, but Tom is staying in Hoedspruit and flying the 400-mile round-trip by helicopter on most days.

Impressive: The Hollywood star, 59, is said to be planning some of the 'biggest' stunts ever seen in the action spy series. Pictured: Tom flies a biplane in Cambridgeshire last November
Stunts: In November, Tom was spotted at Duxford Airfield in Cambridge on Tuesday as he took flying lessons on a World War Two biplane

MailOnline has contacted Tom's representatives and Paramount for comment.

It comes after the Top Gun star was said to have 'lawyered up' amid a battle with Paramount Pictures over the studio's planned release strategy for Mission Impossible: 7.

According to an expose published by The Hollywood Reporter last week, he remains opposed to Paramount's plan for a 45-day theatrical window before streaming on Paramount+ instead of a traditional three-month run.

THR claims Cruise was 'infuriated' with the decision and promptly called his lawyers, as language in the actor's contract is said to have stipulated that the release be rolled out in a similar fashion to previous films.

Scary: A source said 'no expense' had been spared for the film, with Tom (pictured in a biplane last year) reportedly hiring three bi-planes to film stunts
Lights, camera, action! A source claimed filming is underway in Limpopo, South Africa, but Tom is staying in Hoedspruit and flying the 400-mile round-trip by helicopter on most days

'For [Cruise], 45 days is like going day-and-date,' a studio source told THR.

'Day-and-date' refers to the release of a film on multiple platforms - most commonly theatrical and home video - as many blockbusters have done since the pandemic.

But the Top Gun star was said to be 'furious' when former Paramount CEO Jim Gianopulos informed him about the planned 45-day theatrical window in early 2021.

'That was not an easy thing for Jim to have to do,' a source said. 'Tom is so committed to theatrical.'

At the time, the two agreed to postpone the disagreement until M:I 7 was finished.

Tension: It comes after the Top Gun star was said to have 'lawyered up' amid an ongoing battle with Paramount Pictures over the studio's planned release strategy for Mission Impossible: 7

The insider said the star, who also produces the M:I movies, felt setting a date when the movie could be viewed on the streaming service would discourage people from going to the theatre.

The release date for the latest instalment of the blockbuster franchise has already been delayed four times and is currently set to premiere on July 23.

Production was halted multiple times due to Covid-19 outbreaks and was shut down for the seventh time in June 2021 when Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie as well as several other people tested positive.

Sources said that several members of Cruise's family contracted Covid-19 before the star and the director.

Since its debut in 1996, Mission: Impossible has become one of Paramount's most successful franchises with its six films raking in a total of $3.57billion in box office sales.

Opposition: According to an expose, Tom remains against Paramount's plan for a 45-day theatrical window before streaming on Paramount+ instead of a traditional three-month run

The last MI film, 2016's Mission: Impossible – Fallout was the franchise's highest-grossing movie to date, bringing in $791million worldwide.

A studio veteran told THR: 'You would make ['Mission: Impossible'] 7 and 8 even if you had a full slate.'

The source added: 'They weren't crazy expensive by the standards of Marvel, of Bond.'

As production on M:I 8 is underway, sources told THR that Cruise has 'persuaded Brian Robbins, the new president and CEO of Paramount Pictures, to give him more money to finish the seventh film and make the eighth'.

However, Cruise reportedly entered crisis talks with studio bosses last month after the movie's budget ballooned to $290million.

GamesRadar+

Top Gun: Maverick director talks bringing back Val Kilmer: "It was a really special moment"

Top Gun: Maverick will soon be blasting into cinemas – and the sequel's bringing back a few familiar faces. Tom Cruise returns as the enigmatic Maverick, which was to be expected, while Kelly McGillis’ Charlie does not ("That’s left back in the first one,” says producer Jerry Bruckheimer). One comeback shrouded in mystery is Val Kilmer's Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky, with the actor returning to the famous role.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Tom Cruise Is Getting A Cannes Tribute 30 Years To The Day After He Presented The Palme d’Or (And Top Gun: Maverick Is Involved)

1992 was a notable year for Tom Cruise, and not just because he acted alongside Jack Nicholson in the Academy Award-nominated A Few Good Men. That was also the year Cruise starred opposite his then-wife Nicole Kidman in Far and Away, which was screened at the 45th Cannes Film Festival. It was at that same event where the actor presented the Palme d’Or to Best Intentions, and 30 years later, Cruise is heading back there, with his new movie Top Gun: Maverick being involved in the proceedings.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Real Mission Impossible: Saying “No” to Tom Cruise

Investors who heard Tom Cruise speak via video at Paramount’s Feb. 15 investors’ event must have come away thinking his relationship with the company was all harmony. Calling Shari Redstone his “dear friend,” he lavished praise on the studio and noted his “over 37-year relationship with Paramount that I’m very proud of and very grateful for.” The audience would never suspect that the infuriated star had lawyered up a year earlier when the studio notified him that Mission: Impossible 7 would have a 45-day theatrical window — far shorter than his usual three-month run — before streaming on Paramount+. It’s a...
PARAMOUNT, CA
The Independent

The 10 worst Irish accents on film ranked, from Tom Cruise to Julia Roberts

The Irish accent is consistently voted one of the most attractive in the world, yet even some of the world’s finest actors have trouble with it. Leonardo DiCaprio tried, as did Julia Roberts (twice), and dare we even mention Brad Pitt?Today (17 March) marks St Patrick’s Day, and if you have no pub and/or beer plans, why not experience the next best thing: reminiscing about the wonkiest Irish accents in film history.New to this great lineage of bad accents is Wild Mountain Thyme, a romantic drama released in the UK in early 2021 and so inexplicable that even literal...
MOVIES
Person
Brian Robbins
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Jim Gianopulos
Person
Christopher Mcquarrie
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
#Franchises#Stunts#Film Star#Sun#Duxford Airfield#Mailonline#Paramount Pictures
CinemaBlend

Following Will Smith’s Resignation From The Academy, Two Of His Upcoming Movies Have Hit Setbacks

This past week has been a whirlwind for Will Smith. After Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor has experienced heavy backlash (and some support) from Hollywood and the general public. There have been a number of developments since the awards show last Sunday, with the latest being the confirmation that Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Now, it would seem that two of his upcoming movies have experienced setbacks.
MOVIES
Collider

Keanu Reeves Movies Including 'Matrix' and 'John Wick' Pulled From Chinese Platforms

At least two Chinese streaming platforms have taken down 19 films starring Keanu Reeves, after the actor appeared in a Tibet-related concert organized by a non-profit affiliated with the Dalai Lama. Tencent Video and iQiyi have taken down major films in the Matrix and John Wick franchises, among others, the Los Angeles Times was the first to report.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Mother raises eyebrows after revealing she shares a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on Channel 5's Council House Swap

A mother raised eyebrows when she admitted to sharing a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on last night's episode of Council House Swap. Artist Leonie appeared on the Channel 5 show because she wanted to swap her £105-a-week, two-bedroom house in...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Angela Bassett Says ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Will “Top” First Film

Angela Bassett says the Black Panther sequel will be even bigger and better than the first one. Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in an episode airing Monday, the star says the film will be “amazing” and called writer-director Ryan Coogler “the perfect leader.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Mistaken for Bank RobberNAACP Image Awards: 'The Harder They Fall' Takes Best Film, Jennifer Hudson Named Entertainer of the YearArt Curator Jack Siebert on Selecting 20 Painters for Debut Exhibition: "It's a Female Empowerment Show" Noting she couldn’t reveal too much, she said: “It’s going to be amazing. It’s going...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Chris Pine Talks Auditioning For Quentin Tarantino’s ‘The Hateful Eight’ & Choosing ‘Star Trek’ Over An ‘L.A. Confidential’ Sequel

When Paramount announced the return of the original cast return for “Star Trek 4” with director Matt Shakman (“WandaVision”) at the helm a few months back, it was news to the entire cast, who were reportedly “shocked.” And in case you’re wondering if that’s changed, and they’ve been updated those cast members, the answer is no. In a conversation with IndieWire while promoting “All The Old Knives,” actor Chris Pine said he still doesn’t know what is actually happening with “Star Trek 4” and hasn’t read a script, although the studio announced everyone was back and production was to begin before the end of 2022.
MOVIES
Deadline

James Caan & ‘Deadpool’ Star Morena Baccarin Join Pierce Brosnan In Philip Noyce’s ‘Fast Charlie’, Filming Begins Next Week In New Orleans

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee James Caan (The Godfather) and Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) will star alongside Pierce Brosnan in hitman thriller Fast Charlie, to be directed by Phillip Noyce (Salt). Filming is due to get underway in New Orleans next week. Former James Bond Brosnan will play Charlie Swift who has worked for his ageing mob boss Stan (Caan) for twenty years, skillfully operating as a prolific fixer and efficient hitman. When a rival boss moves to eliminate Stan and his entire team, he fails in wiping the team clean. Now on his own, Charlie will stop at nothing to avenge his friend and has no plans to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Deadline

Hilary Swank & ‘Reacher’ Breakout Alan Ritchson To Lead Kingdom Story Company’s ‘Ordinary Angels’; Lionsgate Distributing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) and Reacher breakout Alan Ritchson have signed on to star in the film Ordinary Angels from Kingdom Story Company, which Lionsgate will distribute. Set against the backdrop of the worst snowstorm in Kentucky history, pic is inspired by the incredible true story of a struggling hairdresser (Swank) who single-handedly rallies an entire community to help a widowed father (Ritchson) save the life of his critically ill young daughter. Jon Gunn (The Unbreakable Boy) is directing, having written the most recent draft of the script with Jon...
MOVIES
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
MOVIES
NBC Bay Area

Here's Where You Can Watch This Year's Oscar-Nominated Films at Home

Looking to watch top Oscar nominees before the 94th Academy Awards air on March 27? There are many ways to get that done, including a trip to a theater in some cases. Here's where you can watch:. On Netflix. “The Power of the Dog”— The leading nominee with a dozen...
MOVIES
