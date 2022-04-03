ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

79-Year-Old Man Robbed by Panhandler at McDonald’s in North Corona

 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pkSYt_0eyIpc1Q00
Suspect and McDonald’s located at 37-19 Junction Blvd. in North Corona

A 79-year-old man was robbed by a panhandler at McDonald’s in North Corona last week.

The victim was approached by an unknown female inside the 37-19 Junction Blvd. restaurant at about 10:50 a.m. on Monday, March 28 and asked if he could spare any change.

The victim took out his wallet to give the woman some money, before she snatched all of his money out of his hands. The elderly man tried to physically stop her but fell to the ground during a struggle.

The woman fled McDonald’s on foot with $80 in cash. The victim was not seriously injured and refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspect is described as a female, 20-30 years in age.

The police have released video footage and a photo of the suspect taken from in front of the restaurant.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

CGJ

Comments / 0

