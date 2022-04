Henry Cavill's Superman might be making his goodbye in the DCEU. For some time now, there have been rumors that The Flash will end up rebooting the DCEU which would lead to a lot of changes for some of the characters that have been part of the universe. A lot of fans have been wondering for a long time now if Henry Cavill's Superman will still be part of the DCEU in the future and it looks like we finally have the answer on that.

