ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

What’s inside the gift bag every Grammy performer gets

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

(NEXSTAR) – The honor of gracing the Grammys stage isn’t all you get as a performer or presenter at the awards show. Each A-lister is also gifted a swag bag full of luxury goods worth $49,000, according to the company that puts them together. The gift bags...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Here's What's Inside the Nearly $140,000 Gift Bag Given to Steven Spielberg, Will Smith and Other Oscar Nominees

The Oscars are on Sunday, and Los Angeles will soon be awash in designer gowns, famous movie stars and high-price gift bags. For the 20th consecutive year, LA-based marketing company Distinctive Assets is distributing its famously expensive "Everybody Wins" gift bags to select nominees. This year's bag is valued at just over $137,000 and includes items ranging from designer popcorn to a voucher for $12,000 worth of liposuction.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Anthony Fauci
PopSugar

Dua Lipa's Orange Gown Has the Most Dramatic Thigh-High Slit

Dua Lipa is currently touring the world for her "Future Nostalgia" Tour, but she managed to find time to take a break. During her downtime in Phoenix, Lipa explored the rocky landscape and, of course, wore a multitude of stylish outfits along the way. Lipa posted a picture of herself...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

The Worst-Dressed Celebrities at the Grammy Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Grammy Awards will forever be an occasion to make a fashion statement. This year’s event, held last Sunday in Las Vegas, featured an array of colorful, embellished and dramatic looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many musicians’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their surprise and confusion over a variety of outfits that appeared on the red carpet throughout the evening. From oversized suits to textured dresses, discover some...
MUSIC
Harper's Bazaar

Lady Gaga Closes Out the Grammys Red Carpet in Armani Privé

Lady Gaga has made an elegant return to the Grammys. The superstar walked the red carpet just before the awards show began, literally shutting it down in a gorgeous custom gown by Giorgio Armani Privé. Styled by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout, the black silk column gown was one-shouldered with a white train that flared out behind her skirt. She also wore a diamond and morganite necklace, and diamond earrings, by Tiffany & Co.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

After Dramatic Oscars Moment, Jada Pinkett Smith Shimmers in Gold Dress & Cape With Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith glimmered in her second outfit of Oscars night at Vanity Fair’s after-party. The actress arrived on the red carpet following the Academy Awards, where she wore an emerald green dress from Jean Paul Gaultier, and then changed into a stunning sparkly gown for the second event. Her fitted gold sequin strapless dress featured a nude cape over her shoulders that tied at her neck and flowed effortlessly on the red carpet. She added earrings to her look as well as a few chunky rings. Pinkett Smith attended the after-party with her husband,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Vegan#Academy Awards#Distinctive Assets#Bts#Botox#Grey Goose#Kokomo Restaurant#Mastercard Kit
WWD

BTS Shines in Custom Louis Vuitton Suits at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. BTS has arrived at the 2022 Grammys. The Korean boy band walked the red carpet of the awards ceremony on Sunday in suits by Louis Vuitton, for which they are all brand ambassadors.More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar Awards The suits were coordinated in a blue, brown and white and custom-made with wool and cashmere, inspired by the men’s fall 2022 collection. Their sneakers were also made by the French label. Members V and RM, wore brown suits with a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Is a Jazz Powerhouse in Giant Bow Dress and Gold Pumps for Grammy Awards Performance

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga showcased her jazz vocal skills in sharp style while performing in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. The musician was nominated with Tony Bennett for five awards this year, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year. The Academy Award-winning musician took to the stage to perform a jazz musical tribute, featuring the songs “Love for Sale” and “Do I Love You.” Along with a band and a video-taped introduction from Bennett, her performance was complete with a sharp mint green gown. The strapless silk number featured a...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Normani Makes a Sheer Arrival in Tulle Dress & 6-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Normani stepped out in a striking look for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. The “Dancing With a Stranger” singer, 25, hit the red carpet at the post-awards bash in a see-through off-the-shoulder dress featuring layers of black tulle worn over a creamy beige satin bodysuit with a corset design from Jean Paul Gaultier’s 2022 spring couture collection. The “Worth It” hitmaker donned a pair of slinky black satin ankle-strap sandals by Jimmy Choo featuring a platform and a 6-inch stiletto heel. Normani accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian Is Chic in Black Cut-out Jumpsuit & Hidden Heels Alongside Travis Barker at 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker did date night on the red carpet. The couple hit the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday in Las Vegas. During the ceremony, Barker will be performing alongside singer Sheila E., pianist Robert Glasper and music director Adam Blackstone.  Kardashian wore a black jumpsuit from Et Ochs. Her jumpsuit included cutouts on the bodice, and she added sheer gloves to the look. Barker wore a bright pink jacket from Raf Simons over a black vest and trousers set from Givenchy. Both Barker and Kardashian also carried black sunglasses. Barker wore sleek black...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Justin Bieber Suits Up in Platform Crocs & Wife Hailey Bieber Wears Strapless Silk Dress at Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. The Biebers arrived in contrasting styles in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. Justin Bieber hit the red carpet in a streetwear-worthy outfit, featuring an oversized gray Balenciaga suit designed by Demna Gvasalia. The ensemble consisted of a blazer with sleeves hanging over his hands, as well as wide-leg trousers with a silver waller chain. Completing the look was a white tank top, hot pink beanie and oval-shaped black sunglasses. On the more formal end of the spectrum, Hailey Bieber was the picture of elegance in a white strapless silk gown by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Shines in Metallic Minidress and Reflective Gold Heels for iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Heidi Klum glimmered and sparkled at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards last night in Los Angeles at the Shrine Auditorium. Klum attended the event with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, on her arm. The supermodel wore a silver metallic minidress adorned in paillettes around the skirt. The garment had long sleeves and featured a smooth sequined bodice and turtleneck design. Klum kept it simple and accessorized with stud earrings and a silver rectangular clutch, decked out in matching hardware, that coordinated with her shiny ensemble. A pair of metallic gold wedges provided a monochromatic finish to her...
MUSIC
Upworthy

Mom took 9 stunning photos to calm her nerves while giving birth and they're amazing

Giving birth is one of the most intense experiences and includes a rush of emotions ranging from anxiety and fear to exhaustion, relief and joy. Having a child is life-altering and it's natural for people to want to document that event. When San Francisco photographer Lisa Robinson was giving birth to her second child, her daughter Anora, she decided to take photos of the moments leading up to the birth as a means of coping with the intense event and to capture memories lasting a lifetime. She was both nervous and excited at the same time. She and her husband, Alec, already had a 9-year-old son but had been trying to get pregnant again for years. It was a frustrating and exhausting journey for the pair as she had suffered two miscarriages.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Parties With Will Smith in Sheer Sequin Dress & Strappy Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Oscars weekend was filled with ample style on and off the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday. Jordyn Woods was one of the celebrities to give her followers a closer look at her outfit of choice as she made her way to a few after-parties. The fashion influencer shared a slew of new images on Instagram on Monday posing in a luxe look that was fitting for Hollywood’s biggest night. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Woods showed off a sheer form-fitting white dress embellished with silver...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Billie Eilish Is Strapped Into a Deconstructed Trench Coat on the Grammys Red Carpet

Billie Eilish went architectural with her 2022 Grammys red carpet look. The singer — who recently won her first Oscar alongside brother Finneas and already has seven Grammys under her belt — glided into the Grammy spotlight in a baggy Rick Owens trench coat deconstructed and worn off-kilter so that the collar hung loosely across her chest. Forgoing sleeves, Eilish's arms came through the front of the garment, and two buckles across the back kept her, quite literally, strapped in. A floor-sweeping train that trailed behind her added a dramatic effect. As for the accessories, she opted for black neoprene sock boots with thick rubber soles, micro rectangular sunglasses, a silver chainlink bracelet, and rings embellished with miniature gold hoops to complement her earrings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Is a Modern Princess in Tulle Dress & Diamonds at Elton John’s Oscars Viewing Party

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga was the picture of elegance for the 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles. The “Chromatica” musician posed on the red carpet at West Hollywood Park for the occasion, alongside John’s husband David Furnish and their children — also her godchildren — Levon and Elijah. Gaga arrived in a yellow tulle gown, featuring a strapless silhouette and flared skirt. Completing the piece were wide swathes of tulle draped around her arms, creating an elegant off-the-shoulder silhouette. Gaga’s look was finished with a glamorous sheen of diamonds —...
CELEBRITIES
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
42K+
Followers
34K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy