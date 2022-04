NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man who fell onto the tracks in a Manhattan subway station was hit by a train Sunday morning, according to police.

The man fell onto the tracks at the Dyckman Street station in Inwood and was hit by the A train around 7 a.m., the New York Post reported.

Witnesses said he appeared to be intoxicated.

Emergency responders rushed him to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.