West Palm Beach police investigating body found in Dumpster, city's first shooting deaths of 2022

By Hannah Morse, Palm Beach Post
 1 day ago
WEST PALM BEACH — The city saw its first shooting deaths of the year Saturday night in two separate incidents, and in a third homicide, a body was found Sunday morning in a Dumpster, police said.

Police responded to the 5800 block of Caribbean Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired. A male, whose age or identity was not known as of Sunday, was pronounced dead at the scene, said West Palm Beach Police spokesman Mike Jachles.

A half-hour later, police were called to Parkside Residences in the 5500 block of North Haverhill Road to a report of someone shot. A 26-year-old man there also was pronounced dead at the scene, Jachles said. His name was not released because his family invoked Marsy's Law, which is intended to protect victims of crimes.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, police received a call after a person taking out their garbage found a body in a Dumpster in the 3200 block of Southridge Court. Police say the victim was a man in his 40s and are notifying next of kin. It was unclear how the man died, Jachles said, but he had not been shot.

Anyone with information about any of these deaths can contact West Palm Beach Police at 561-822-1900 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County by calling 1-800-458-8477 or visiting crimestopperspbc.com.

Hannah Morse covers consumer issues for The Palm Beach Post. Drop a line at hmorse@pbpost.com, call 561-820-4833 or follow her on Twitter @mannahhorse.

