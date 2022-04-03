ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Justin Hartley shares passionate kiss with wife Sofia Pernas at This Is Us special screening

By Alesia Stanford For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Justin Hartley and his wife, Sofia Parnas were all kisses and smiles as they attended a This Is Us screening in Los Angeles.

The newlyweds made a splash on the red carpet where photographers encouraged the pair to share a smooch for the cameras.

Justin and Sofia have been married for just over a year, and the passion is strong between the two television stars who started out as friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ITUhe_0eyImeK900
Happy together: Justin Hartley and his wife, Sofia Parnas were all kisses and smiles as they attended a This Is Us screening in Los Angeles. Justin and Sofia have been married for just over a year, and the passion is strong between the two television stars who started out as friends
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sPlgk_0eyImeK900
Kiss me: The newlyweds made a splash on the red carpet where photographers encouraged the pair to share a smooch for the cameras

The lovebirds initially met on the set of The Young and the Restless back in 2015, but say they didn't work closely together at the time.

The This Is Us heart throb was dating his former wife, Chrishell Stause, who was also working for the daytime drama. Justin and the Selling Sunset star married in 2017, but they separated two years later. The marriage was officially dissolved in 2021.

Sofia was stunning in a muted gray slip dress with a matching bolero jacket and black lace up boots. Wish a flawless complexion, the Blood and Treasure actress kept her makeup looking natural and she pulled her dark hair into a half pony tail to complete the camera ready look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YoDLQ_0eyImeK900
Work friends: The lovebirds initially met on the set of The Young and the Restless back in 2015, but say they didn't work closely together at the time. The This Is Us heart throb was dating his former wife, Chrishell Stause, who was also working for the daytime drama. Justin and the Selling Sunset star married in 2017, but they separated two years later

Justin chose a light weight navy blue chambray suit, paired with a dark navy collared sweater and a white t-shirt and pocket square for his red carpet appearance.

The 45-year-old actor said it's difficult for him to believe the end of the Emmy winning series is just around the corner.

'It's hard to wrap your brain around, at least for me, until it actually happens. We're still doing it, we're still in the middle of it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3MUc_0eyImeK900
End of an era: The 45-year-old actor said it's difficult for him to believe the end of the Emmy winning series is just around the corner. 'It's hard to wrap your brain around, at least for me, until it actually happens. We're still doing it, we're still in the middle of it'

The script for the final episode was just written and so none of the actors knows how the series will end, but Sterling K Brown seemed to speak for everyone when he said he hopes it's been 'scheduled in such a way that most of us get a chance to wrap together.'

'I hope there's like a group scene that finishes it off so that we can all say goodbye together.'

Fans will find out when the This Is Us season finale airs May 24 after six emotional seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3344Di_0eyImeK900
Final wish: The This Is Us season finale airs May 24.  The final episode not been shot but Sterling K Brown seemed to speak for everyone when he said 'I hope there's like a group scene that finishes it off so that we can all say goodbye together'

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz warns 'the wound gets opened' in ominous Kate-Toby episode

Kevin had his lightbulb moment in the first trilogy episode. What might happen when Kate has hers in the second installment? Will it mean lights out for her marriage to Toby?. That is the question looming over "The Hill," the next installment in the final trilogy showcase in the final season of This Is Us, which airs Tuesday night on NBC. Kate (Chrissy Metz), twin sister of Kevin (Justin Hartley), heads to San Francisco to reconnect with husband Toby (Chris Sullivan) and see how he's been long-distance living, with Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) inspirational Thanksgiving speech to pursue life to the fullest and take big chances resonating in her head.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Peter Bergman Teases Jack and Diane’s ‘To-Die-For’ Reunion: ‘She’s Not Here to Set Things Right’

It’s going to be one hell of a back-from-the-dead shocker. The Young and the Restless has lit the internet on fire with the return of Susan Walters’ Diane Jenkins and even though there are a lot of unanswered questions in regard to how she is alive, considering the last time viewers saw her (then played by General Hospital’s Maura West), she’d been bashed in the head by Nikki, Jack is going to be rocked to the core when he comes face to face with his supposedly dead ex and the mother of his son Kyle.
TV SERIES
EW.com

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz breaks down Toby's marriage ultimatum to Kate: 'Hell no!'

You've known the doom and gloom that looms. What you haven't known is how Kate and Toby's marriage winds up in divorce, setting the course for Kate (Chrissy Metz) to marry a curmudgeonly Brit years later. Tuesday's episode of This Is Us, "The Hill," brought D-Day a little closer, unspooling the story of how a mother of two/daughter of an ailing Rebecca (Mandy Moore) journeyed to San Francisco to salvage her strained marriage, only to find more trouble ahead — and a different path to happiness.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TODAY.com

Justin Hartley and wife Sofia Pernas have a ‘twin moment’ wearing matching suits on the red carpet

Justin Hartley and his wife, actor Sofia Pernas, were seen twinning on the red carpet over the weekend. Hartley and Pernas, who tied the knot last year, wore coordinating sleek suits while attending the 2022 Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. They both wore navy suits from the Italian menswear brand Isaia, sporting the brand’s signature red logo on their lapels.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Hartley
Person
Sofia Pernas
Person
Chrishell Stause
HollywoodLife

Willow Smith Enjoys Lunch Date With BF De’Wayne As Dad Will Deals With Oscars Backlash

The singer looked upbeat as she smiled during her outing in Malibu just days after her father slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Willow Smith is keeping it moving in the wake of her father, Will Smith, slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about Will’s wife — and Willow’s mother —Jada Pinkett Smith. The young singer, 21, was spotted enjoying a lunch date with her boyfriend De’Wayne in Malibu on Thursday (March 31). The adorable couple was all smiles as Willow rocked a black leather jacket, with her musician beau keeping it casual in a denim one.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Is Us
SheKnows

Young & Restless Re-Signs Michael Mealor as Jack and Diane’s Son, Kyle

What with the stunning return of Kyle’s mother, Diane Jenkins, who we believed to be truly and most sincerely dead, our thoughts turned very quickly to the impact her reappearance would have on the canvas and those characters who were closest to her. Certainly Diane’s reappearance will cause shockwaves...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Jason Thompson Drops a Heart-Melting Video That Reveals Just How Fast His Little Boy Is Growing Up

A special moment — and exciting reaction — captured on video. The Young and the Restless actor Jason Thompson (Billy) recently shared an exciting moment from inside his home involving his and wife Paloma’s son Bowie. Just shy of his sixth birthday, in an Instagram video, with dad, mom and little sister Rome surrounding him, Bowie shared, “A tooth” then inspected it and gasped, “Oh, there’s blood in it!”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Trevor Noah Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap In Grammys Monologue: We’re “Keeping People’s Names Out of Our Mouths”

Click here to read the full article. “We’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths,” said Grammys host Trevor Noah during his opening monologue to maybe his biggest laugh line and huge applause. Ironically, if Noah is good to his word, it may be the last time he mentions the fracas. Shortly thereafter Questlove, whose Summer of Soul Oscars win happened in the wake of Smith’s outburst, stepped up to present the Grammy, and joked to the audience, “I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away.” Earlier, in the pre-show, nominated comedian Nate Bargatze was the first...
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

'This Is Us': Justin Hartley on Kevin Finding His Purpose and If He Has a Shot at True Love (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Tuesday's episode of This Is Us. This Is Us continued its farewell tour Tuesday, kickstarting its final trilogy of episodes focused on the Big Three. The first of three installments, "The Guitar Man" (directed by series star Milo Ventimiglia), centered the action on Kevin as he took his twins to the cabin in an effort to prove himself as a father. There, while actively working through the construction and chart the progress of making Jack's dream home for his family a reality -- with the help of Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison) and Nicky (Griffin Dunne) -- he found himself faced with an unexpected crisis. Not of his own, but Cassidy's.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee receives unexpected haircut - 'I thought she was joking'

Ginger Zee's curly tresses are a firm favorite with viewers but on Friday, the popular meteorologist threw caution to the wind and got it cut in a rather unusual fashion. The Good Morning America star took to Instagram with footage taken inside her dressing room in which she's letting her hairstylist loose on her locks without a salon in sight.
HAIR CARE
The Independent

Justin Bieber earns praise for wide-legged leather pants during Grammys performance: ‘I’m obsessed’

After earning mostly negative reactions to his oversized Balenciaga suit and Crocs, Justin Bieber sparked praise after he took to the stage at the Grammys in a pair of wide-legged leather pants.On Sunday, the singer performed an acoustic version of Peaches while seated at the piano in patent leather pants, a black hoodie, white chunky sneakers and a black baseball cap.The unique yet understated look was met with positive responses on social media, where viewers applauded Bieber’s second look of the night.“The Grammy goes to the tailor of Justin Bieber’s leather pants,” one person tweeted, while another said: “I’ve been...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

328K+
Followers
27K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy