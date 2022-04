What does Ketanji Brown Jackson think about packing the Supreme Court?. It doesn't matter in the slightest. Senate Republicans are expected to make court-packing an issue at confirmation hearings for Jackson, President Biden's nominee to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the high court. (The hearings begin today.) Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been signaling his interest in the issue for weeks. When asked if she would "defend the court" by announcing her opposition to adding seats, McConnell said, "she wouldn't do that."

