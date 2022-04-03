ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Force vet and longtime LIRR employee Joseph Kane, 82, of Sayville dies

By Brian Harmon
Cover picture for the articleJoseph H. Kane, Jr., a Sayville resident for a half-century and a Long Island Rail Road employee for three decades, died on Tuesday, March 29. The U.S. Air Force veteran was 82....

