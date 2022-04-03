JSU baseball: Gamecocks fall to second in division after getting swept by EKU

JSU #3 Cole Frederick gets a hit. Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State and Eastern Kentucky played a three-game series this weekend to see who's the best team in the ASUN West Division.

For now, it's definitely not the Gamecocks.

EKU took Sunday's contest 10-5, giving the Colonels a decisive sweep. They won Friday 10-5 and Saturday 13-1.

"Some teams have it on the weekends, and this was definitely their weekend," fifth-year JSU senior Isaac Alexander said. "I feel like they took advantage of every mistake and swung it really well and made some great pitches to us all weekend. It's hard to beat that."

Eastern Kentucky is now 21-8, including 8-1 in the West Division, which is good for first place and a two-game lead. JSU, which entered the series as the West leader, is now 12-14 overall and 6-3 in the division. The Gamecocks are tied for second with Central Arkansas, which took two of three at North Alabama this weekend and will host JSU next week.

For the weekend, EKU scored 33 runs on 42 hits. Only four of the runs were unearned, which came on a two-out grand slam in the first game, which followed a fielding error.

JSU never led in any game this weekend, and EKU took the lead for good in all three contests by the third inning. Sunday was no different.

EKU put runners on first and third in the first inning with no outs, but JSU starter Camden Lovrich got out of it with no runs scoring. No such luck in the second. Charles Ludwick opened with a solo home run. Roderick Criss singled home a run, and Kendal Elwell delivered a two-run single with two outs.

JSU managed a run in the bottom of the fourth, but the Colonels poured on four more runs in the top of the fifth for a comfortable 8-1 advantage.

"Some things for them, they couldn't stop, and we couldn't get going. They did everything right, it seemed like," JSU assistant coach Evan Bush said. "For us, it's about putting it behind us and start a new week this week and get going right."

Head coach Jim Case wasn't at the game as he was speaking at the funeral of a close friend. Bush ran the team. Case serves as his own pitching coach, but in this case, volunteer assistant Kyle Cameron made mound visits that didn't involve taking out the pitcher. When the hook was needed, it was Bush who went to the mound to do it.

JSU managed five hits and six walks and took advantage of an EKU error and three wild pitches to produce five runs.

"They were good. The (pitcher) Friday was really good. The guy Saturday was good, and today, I think we let them off the hook a little bit," Bush said. "We missed some at-bats. Like I said, we'll put it behind us, and go on next week."

What to know

—Alex Carignan went 1-for-5 with a two-out double in the fifth inning that drove in three runs.

—Alexander was 1-for-4 and finished the series with three hits.

—Cole Frederick was 1-for-4 with two runs and a walk. Mason Maners was 1-for-3 with two walks, and T.J. Reeves was 1-for-3 with two walks.

—The Sunday game drew 1,221, partly to hear Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper and the organization's organist, Matthew Kaminski.

Who said

—Alexander on the one positive: "The good thing is that we get to play them again. Hopefully, we can take it to them next time."

—JSU is set to play at Alabama State on Tuesday, although the weather forecast is calling for rain.