Britain’s strongest pensioner, 75, breaks 100th record after lifting 11st crown on his head

BRITAIN’S strongest pensioner has broken his 100th record after lifting an 11 stone crown on top of his head.

John Evans marked his 75th birthday with the successful stunt yesterday - despite battling angina, asthma, diabetes and joint problems as well as only having one functioning eye.

John Evans marked his 75th birthday with the stunt despite battling angina, asthma, diabetes and joint problems Credit: Paul Tonge

John broke his 100th record by holding the 11st crown on his head Credit: Paul Tonge

It tops off a career of 32 years balancing odd things on his noggin including Mini Coopers, speedboats, multiple people, pint glasses and an Eiffel Tower replica.

His unusual talent was discovered at 18, when he realised he could help to build houses quicker by carrying bricks on top of a wooden plank and balancing it on his head.

The Grandfather-of-three has broken 37 Guinness World Records and another 63 records, as well as raising £270,000 for charity with his feats.

He tells The Sun: “I’m absolutely delighted because lifting the crown finishes everything off and I can finally call myself ‘John Evans, The King Of Head Balancing’.

“It was a blooming heavy crown and on one of the worst days of the year due to the wind and could have blown off at any second.

“I think I’m doing exceptionally well to do this at 75 and I enjoy every bit of it. I really do hope it’s an inspiration for other old people or those with disabilities.

“I only have one eye, diabetes, angina, asthma and more but I still perform. I put it out of my mind and put on a really fantastic visual display. I really love people’s mouths drop when I lift heavy things.”

Showman John was inspired by the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, who died last year after raising nearly £40million for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden and subsequent fundraising.

He says: “Just like Captain Tom, I’ve shown nothing but perseverance, determination and willpower to carry out these stunts.

“I’ve travelled the world and been on all the top TV shows including being the star guest of the 40th Anniversary of The Tonight Show in America.

“Just in the same way that Captain Tom showed mental strength walking around his garden every day, I have and want to continue doing the same for head balancing.

“It was a lot of pressure for someone of his age and I bet he was dumbfounded by the support. I hope to be as inspirational as him one day.”

John isn’t hanging up the leather hat that he uses to balance objects on his head any time soon either - he plans to mount the 5ft x 5ft crown onto a two-and-a-half-foot table later this year.

You can donate to his fundraising efforts here.

John holds a muscleman on his head Credit: Paul Tonge

The strongman performs Mini car stunt Credit: Paul Tonge

John balances 96 milk crates on his head Credit: Paul Tonge

