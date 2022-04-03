ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Frank Lampard moans that 'things are going against' Everton after 2-1 defeat by West Ham leaves them deep in relegation mire ahead of crunch Burnley clash: 'Next week maybe our free-kick goes in the top corner'

By Kieran Gill
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Frank Lampard put Everton's latest deflating loss down to circumstances, complaining that things are conspiring against his team.

Lampard lost Donny van de Beek to injury in the warm-up, forcing him into a late reshuffle, while Nathan Patterson, who was due to make his Premier League debut, turned his ankle in training on Saturday.

Everton's manager likewise cursed how Aaron Cresswell scored from a direct free-kick to give West Ham the lead while neither of Richarlison's one-on-one chances went in at the London Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18UuML_0eyIhh9N00
Frank Lampard could only watch on as his Everton side suffered yet another poor defeat

Relegation-threatened Everton have now had a player sent off in three consecutive league matches, after Michael Keane's red card, leaving Lampard feeling little is going his way.

'Nobody gets an easy game at Burnley,' Lampard said of Everton's next clash at Turf Moor on Wednesday.

'(We must) continue with the application and character of our performance and keep working. Because when things are going against you — and they are, that's not a whinge — the only way to do it is to keep doing the right things and working, and then they turn.

'Next week, or hopefully Wednesday or Saturday, when Richarlison goes through it goes in, when the other team gets a free-kick it doesn't go in the top corner, maybe our free-kick goes in the top corner, so things like that.'

Van de Beek's injury saw Mason Holgate — rather than Dele Alli — promoted to the starting line-up. Alli remained an unused substitute and Graeme Souness, in the Sky Sports studio, described Lampard overlooking the 25-year-old as a 'proper punch on the nose'.

On why he chose Holgate, Lampard said: 'We don't have many defensive-minded players. Mason gave us that.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KncET_0eyIhh9N00
Mason Holgate netted and started in the middle of midfield for the injured Donny van de Beek

Jarrod Bowen, on his first start since early March following a heel injury, scored the winner in the 58th minute. It was a timely reintroduction for West Ham, who face Lyon in the Europa League quarter-final first leg at home this week.

'This was a big game for Everton, coming here, having to win,' said Moyes. 'Now we are all really looking forward to Thursday.'

On Cresswell's free-kick, Moyes joked: 'We were just trying to work out how many free-kicks he has taken since scoring one. I guessed about 625!'

Comments / 1

Daily Mail
Daily Mail

328K+

Followers

27K+

Posts

142M+

Views

Related
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Watford LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Diogo Jota and Fabinho goals

Liverpool leapfrogged champions Manchester City to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield on Saturday thanks to a first-half header by Diogo Jota and a late Fabinho penalty.The hosts grabbed the lead moments after goalkeeper Alisson Becker denied Watford’s Juraj Kucka with a sharp save, as Jota timed his run to perfection at the other end and nodded in a cross from Joe Gomez in the 22nd minute.It was Portuguese forward Jota’s 14th league goal and 20th in all competitions this season, and the 25-year-old could have added to his tally shortly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Brentford rout Chelsea as Christian Eriksen's fairytale return continues

Christian Eriksen scored his first goal for Brentford as his side claimed a memorable 4-1 away win against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. Defender Antonio Rudiger put Chelsea ahead just minutes into the second half with a superb strike from distance, but Brentford struck back moments later through midfielder Vitaly Janelt.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Holgate
Person
Aaron Cresswell
Person
Graeme Souness
Person
Jarrod Bowen
Person
Nathan Patterson
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Dele Alli
The Guardian

Tottenham v Newcastle: match preview

Newcastle have made major inroads into staying in the Premier League but will not feel totally safe just yet. A nine-point gap from danger is healthy, though, and Eddie Howe will feel confident his side can add to that if the sloppy, fragile version of Tottenham line up in north London. On the other side of the coin he could be biting his nails fairly quickly if the side that blasted Everton away 5-0 turn up against the Toon. The carrot of knocking Arsenal off fourth spot on goal difference, for a day at least, could incentivise a mauling but Antonio Conte’s side have been impossible to predict this season. Graham Searles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We made it impossible for ourselves': Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta issues apology to fans after 'unacceptable' 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace deals blow to Gunners' Champions League qualification hopes

Mikel Arteta issued an apology to Arsenal supporters as he branded his team’s performance at Crystal Palace as ‘unacceptable’. The Gunners' hopes of qualifying for the Champions League were dealt a major blow after falling to comprehensive 3-0 loss at Selhurst Park meaning they remain in fifth, level on points with arch-rivals Tottenham who are in fourth - but crucially the Gunners have a game in hand.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

West Ham 2-1 Everton: Final | Blues punished for poor mistakes again

Fulltime Thoughts - The Blues didn’t crumble, which was somewhat encouraging, but simply did not show enough urgency or desire to get anything from this game. Wednesday’s six-pointer at Burnley could decide the season for Everton. 90+4’ - Cresswell only booked for kicking out at Richarlison, why is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mire#Turf Moor
Daily Mail

'We just want to make this season an unforgettable one': Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk is leading the Reds' charge for quadruple... as they prepare to face Benfica in Champions League quarter-final showdown

Virgil Van Dijk has called on Liverpool's players to make the season unforgettable as a sequence of high-profile games begins in Lisbon. They sing about Van Dijk being 'calm as you like' on The Kop and The Netherlands international did not look as if he had care in the world yesterday, as he began to examine the challenges that will come thick and fast over the next three weeks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Frank never doubted Christian Eriksen would return to elite level at Brentford

Thomas Frank has insisted he never doubted Christian Eriksen’s return to football’s elite when the Denmark playmaker joined Brentford.Eriksen notched an emotional first Bees goal in Saturday’s remarkable 4-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to put Brentford on the verge of top-flight safety.Eriksen has himself admitted he “died for five minutes” on the pitch in Denmark action at Euro 2020, which renders his subsequent return to full health enough of a blessing even before considering his resurgent career.The 30-year-old has delighted the footballing world in starring for Brentford and returning for Denmark thanks to an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD).That...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa

The 1-0 loss to Arsenal wasn’t the worst thing in the world, but it certainly wasn’t the best — the cold baloney sandwich of sport results. Steven Gerrard notably disregarded the 4-4-2 diamond look, having sputtered of late, but garnered solid results on the whole, and things felt uninspired. This feels like it was months ago, but the international break is over and we’re moving on to this week’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Sitting one spot ahead of Villa in eighth in the table, Wolves have sputtered a bit of late, losing three straight prior to the current three game run. The current run has seen more success, with wins at Watford (4-0), at Everton (1-0), and a home loss to Leeds (3-2), but the competition has been more forgiving. Players to keep an eye on include Rayan Ait-Nouri at left-back/wing-back, Jonny at right-back/wing-back, and Hwang Hee-Chan at striker. Raul Jimenez (red card) and Ruben Neves (injury) are notably out for this weekend’s match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Everton could be SUED over their staggering £373m losses by angry rivals despite their agreement with the Premier League... with top-flight clubs scrutinising their accounts amid doubts over their Covid write-off

Several Premier League clubs are conducting a forensic analysis of Everton’s accounts amid suspicion they have breached the top flight’s spending rules for the last two years. Sportsmail disclosed last month that Everton have reached an agreement with the Premier League in which they consult over signings and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Yardbarker

Brentford surprises with 4-1 upset win over Chelsea

Chelsea's hopes of winning the Premier League were already slim, but now they're over after a surprising 4-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday. The two sides played to a scoreless tie in the first half before Chelsea got on top with a 48th minute goal from Antonio Rüdiger. From then on, it was all Brentford with goals in the 50th, 54th, 60th, and 87th minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham smash FIVE past Newcastle after a scintillating second-half display as Antonio Conte's side bounce back from Fabian Schar's opener to go fourth and pile pressure on rivals Arsenal

With 10 minutes of this game remaining, they sang Antonio Conte’s name and, just as they did so, Tottenham scored their fifth goal. This is the thing about Conte. When it comes to the football, he is a heck of a coach. On days like this, the Italian’s teams reflect the more endearing sides of his personality. Brave, purposeful and creative. And exciting, too. Yes, Spurs were exciting here and on the back of it they are in the top four of the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Liverpool 2-0 Watford: Diogo Jota inspires victory as Liverpool briefly leapfrog Man City at top of Premier League table

Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 at Anfield to move top of the Premier League for a couple of hours, with Diogo Jota and Fabinho on the scoresheet. Jota scored his seventh header for Liverpool, more than any other player has scored in the league since his Reds debut, with Joe Gomez to thank for a perfectly measured cross from the right which the Portuguese glanced past Ben Foster.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Man City stay ahead of Liverpool, Brentford stun Chelsea

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Manchester City maintained their slim advantage at the top of the Premier League with a routine 2-0 win at Burnley on Saturday as Liverpool eased past Watford 2-0 to keep their title ambitions very much alive. Brentford pulled off a stunning 4-1 victory at Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

328K+
Followers
27K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy