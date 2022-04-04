ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

25-year-old man killed by being struck in the head by gunfire in South Baltimore

By Sinéad Hawkins
foxbaltimore.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in the head and killed in the Westport section in south Baltimore on...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 5

D.A.P.
23h ago

The criminal element in these high crime cities do not fear the judicial system. The punishment for their criminal actions is laughable. It's not just Baltimore. Police can't be blamed for not wanting to do their jobs when the courts won't convict or keep repeat criminals in jail. I hate to say but we need the death penalty and we need it to be used!

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Homicide Detectives#Crime Stoppers
WGN News

19-year-old woman killed, man seriously injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old woman was shot to death and a 19-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in East Chatham, according to police. Police said the two individuals were in the 800 block of East 83rd Street at approximately 4:20 a.m. when an unknown gunman approached and opened fire, striking […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Female Suspect Wanted For Stealing Money From Same Victim Thrice In A Day: Police

Montgomery County Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a female suspect who repeatedly lied to steal money from the same person. The suspect reportedly entered three separate banks in one day, identified herself as the victim's wife and then withdrew an undisclosed amount of money from the victim's account, according to police. The department is now offering up to $10,000 to anyone with information that could lead them to find the suspected female.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
The Independent

Two-year-old boy dies after being bitten by dog

A two-year-old boy has died in hospital days after being bitten by a dog.The attack happened at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday and the boy was treated at Birmingham Children’s Hospital but died from his injuries, West Mercia Police said.Three dogs were seized and, though police did not confirm the breed, the force said they are not believed to be banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act.After the attack, the boy’s family attempted to take him to hospital themselves, but stopped at Worcester Countryside Centre on the advice of the ambulance service.He was taken from there to Worcestershire Royal...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Three People Shot Near North Broadway In Baltimore (UPDATE)

Three people were shot in a midday shooting in Baltimore, authorities said. The shooting happened in the 900 Block of North Broadway after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30, Baltimore Police said on Twitter. Officers were called to the scene after an off-duty officer working Johns Hopkins security heard gunfire,...
BALTIMORE, MD
WRDW-TV

25-year-old found dead in driveway of south Augusta home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was found dead early Friday in the driveway of a home in south Augusta near Hephzibah. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded at 12:15 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Ulm Road. Upon arrival, deputies...
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy