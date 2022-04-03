Anfield was full of tension as Liverpool made hard work of beating Watford on Saturday… Reds must embrace the thrill of the chase in bid for an unprecedented Quadruple

The atmosphere that Jurgen Klopp had requested was not forthcoming. Anfield on Saturday lunchtime was not relentlessly buoyant but, perhaps, it was naive to think that would be the case.

Of course, the situation was not helped by the early kick-off time but something else was also at play: tension. Liverpool have been playing like potential champions in 2022 but such is the quality of the Manchester City team with which they are jousting, one mistake means the chance to make history may be over.

You could feel that in the air against Watford, who had chances to make things testing, not least when Joao Pedro found himself 14 yards out in the 58th minute with only Alisson Becker to beat — perhaps a linesman’s flag would have been raised had the ball gone in but nobody was to know.

It is understandable. One of the complexities for football fans is the closer their team get to achieving something special, the less enjoyable it becomes as the fear of falling short becomes the dominant thought. The apprehension in the stands, however, is not present in the technical area.

Klopp was bouncing after a header from Diogo Jota and a late Fabinho penalty, awarded after VAR had spotted that Jota had been wrestled over, sent them into the two biggest weeks of his reign on the perfect footing.

These are times to be savoured. The sight of former Anfield boss Roy Hodgson in the Watford dugout provided a reminder of where Liverpool were not so long ago, when they were as far away from the biggest prizes as could be.

But in the next 12 days, positive results against Benfica in the Champions League and against Manchester City — at the Etihad Stadium and Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final — would make the possibility of completing a clean sweep a little more realistic.

‘All we can do is give it our all and not see it like we have anything to lose — it’s everything to gain,’ said defender Joe Gomez, who enjoyed his best afternoon of the season. ‘It’s where we want to be, fighting for all competitions.

‘It’s not about overanalysing it, it’s just taking it a game at a time and going for it. All we can do is focus each week on the games ahead. We know it’s going to be a big run-in, hopefully with us being successful in all of them. We’ve all got to play our part to be ready and go again every few days.’

Watford were honest and diligent and there were glimmers to make you think their fight against relegation is not a hopeless cause but, with respect, the standard of opponent Liverpool are now going to face does not get any higher.

It is impossible not to look at next week’s trip to Manchester and feel that whoever wins will go on to win the title and Liverpool will go to the Etihad confident that they have the attacking options to inflict maximum damage to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Mo Salah has men around him to share the load, none more so than Jota who opened the scoring for the 10th time this year. He doesn’t just score goals.

‘It was always clear that Diogo is not a pure winger,’ said Klopp. ‘Diogo is a striker who can play on the wing and defend the wing. Both wings, thank god. He played for us in all three positions up front and always did really well.

‘It was a great goal. Absolutely. He is that guy. It was always in him. At Wolves he had a different job. He did that job that well that we thought, we want him. And since he came in he improved a lot. He is growing into the top world-class striker role step by step and he is delivering for Portugal pretty consistently, which is a difficult job to do with all the offensive talent they have.

‘He is actually the player we thought he would be — and also a little bit better.’

Jota is also one of the men who could make this a spring that will never be forgotten — and Klopp is going to enjoy watching it all unfold. Who could blame him?