ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, NC

North Carolina students face off in robotics competition at UNC Pembroke

By Jack Bilyeu
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HMS8Q_0eyIghl400

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — More than 30 teams of students from across North Carolina traveled to UNC Pembroke for a Boeing-sponsored robotics competition.

Teams aimed to build a robot capable of scoring more baskets than competitors and hanging from a set of monkey bars.

“It’s pretty surreal watching it in action because you spend weeks and weeks building it and testing it,” competitor Ben Gilley said. “A lot of the testing is actually figuring out what doesn’t work compared to what does.”

Gilley is part of the RobCoBots, the robotics team based out of Robeson County Early College High School. Team members said the competition tests their engineering and programming abilities. They must also learn new skills along the way.

“A lot of what they learn is outside of building the robot — the whole business side of this,” John Allen, coach of the RobCoBots, said. “They are in charge of the marketing and the fundraising. It is literally a student-led organization.”

Marie Hopper, president of FIRST North Carolina, the organization behind the competition, said the skills can help prepare competitors for a career in science.

“The door is wide open for these students,” Hopper said. “They can do anything they want. There are three to four jobs waiting for every single student in the arena today.”

She said one of the most important lessons the program teaches is teamwork.

“This program is about robots, but it’s about much more than robots,” she said. “It’s about developing our next generation of leaders.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WBTW News13
WBTW News13

32K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

8M+

Views

Follow WBTW News13 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Pembroke, NC
Education
Pembroke, NC
Government
City
Pembroke, NC
Pembroke, NC
Sports
WBTW News13

7 unique South Carolina license plates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) -– Want to share your love of golf or shag dancing with the world? There’s a license plate for that! The state has more than 100 options available for specialty license plates for your vehicle, from the more traditional ones touting someone is a veteran, to a license plate for universities, to […]
POLITICS
cbs17

10 injured as UNC fans flood Franklin St. after Final Four win

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Pure elation was coursing through Tar Heel fans the moment the buzzer sounded on Carolina’s 81-77 victory over the Duke Blue Devils in the Saturday night Final Four game that ended Coach K’s 42-season career. CBS 17’s Lillian Donahue reported live from...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Pembroke#Robotics#First North Carolina
richmondobserver

UNC Pembroke grad students named Schweitzer Fellows

PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke graduate students — Anna Hampton and Meg Smith — have been named 2022-2023 North Carolina Albert Schweitzer Fellows. The NC Schweitzer Fellowship is one of 13 Schweitzer program sites in the country dedicated to developing a pipeline of emerging professionals who enter the workforce with the skills and commitment necessary to address unmet health needs. Fellows are competitively chosen from graduate health professional students enrolled at major North Carolina universities.
PEMBROKE, NC
WBTW News13

Celebration: BraveNation Powwow returns to UNC Pembroke

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — The annual BraveNation Powwow returned to UNC Pembroke Saturday for the first time since the pandemic began. “This is like homecoming for us, in a sense, so we are getting to see people we haven’t seen,” LeAnn Strickland Melvin of the BraveNation Powwow and Gathering Planning Committee said. “Alumni are getting […]
PEMBROKE, NC
The Robesonian

UNC Pembroke expecting large turnout for Spring Open House

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will roll out the welcome mat for hundreds of prospective students and parents on April 2 for the first in-person Open House since the start of the pandemic more than two years ago. So far, more than 500 plan to...
PEMBROKE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
richmondobserver

Bestselling native author Angeline Boulley to speak at UNC Pembroke

PEMBROKE — Indigenous educator and New York Times bestselling author Angeline Boulley will speak at UNC Pembroke on March 28. Boulley, author of "Firekeeper's Daughter," will be the final guest in the 2021-2022 Distinguished Speaker Series. The event will be held at 7 p.m. in the Upchurch Auditorium located in James A. Thomas Hall.
PEMBROKE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

UNC students say morale is up on campus ahead of National Championship game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — After the historical win Saturday against the Duke Blue Devils, UNC students are hyped up and ready for the championship game Monday night. It was a beautiful day outside Monday and an even more beautiful day to be a Tar Heel. Students on campus said, no matter what the outcome of the championship game is, they already feel more like a Tar Heel than they have the past few years.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WBTW News13

South Carolina community unites in aftermath of deadly school shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Just days after a 12-year-old student was fatally shot at Tanglewood Middle School, the school community came together to begin to heal. “This is what community is – coming together, encouraging one another and loving one another through these broken moments,” explained Washington Avenue Baptist Church Pastor Bob Whitehead. Students, staff […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbs17

Durham Bulls bring in $48M a year, is it enough for city to keep the team?

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Major League Baseball has required the City of Durham to make $10 million worth of upgrades to Durham Bulls Athletic Park or risk losing the team. MLB gave the city a deadline of April 2025 to make the upgrades. The Durham Bulls are contributing $1 million in renovation costs but it’s up to the city to cover the other $9 million. In response, city leaders asked stay to study how much economic impact the team has on the city.
DURHAM, NC
Collin Cunningham

Monday in Charlotte: Tar Heels trample Duke, Council to talk camping ban, Hope Solo's arrest and more

Duke University coach Mike Krzyzewski's career ended on Saturday with a 81-77 March Madness loss to the UNC Tar Heels.(Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! As last week enters the rearview and another appears on the horizon, today's Roundup recaps the University of North Carolina Tar Heels' 81-77 victory over the Duke Blue Devils in Saturday's March Madness game. Local homelessness advocates are hoping for their own win at Monday's Charlotte City Council meeting when the governing group discusses an outdoorcamping ban.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

32K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy