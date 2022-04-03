ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

I'll only play mind games with my team! Mikel Arteta vows to focus cunning strategy on his Arsenal squad 'to get what I want from them' - after after Antonio Conte insisted Gunners were 'favourites' to clinch fourth spot

By Adrian Kajumba
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

It is that time of the season — the stakes are rising, targets are in sight, rivalries are heightening and the mind games are beginning. Except all that is mostly lost on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Of the sides chasing fourth place, Arsenal start the run-in with the advantage and they are favourites, according to Tottenham manager Antonio Conte. Having started the season more concerned about escaping the bottom three, Arsenal are now considered the team with it all to lose.

When asked if Arsenal are now being put under pressure by Conte, Arteta replied: 'I don't know. That is a question for him. But what we want to do is clear and the perception of what people think is not going to change it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05U1O0_0eyIfzR700
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is refusing to be drawn into mind games amid their battle with Spurs

While he was keeping his cards close to his chest on his mind games strategy with other managers, Arteta said: 'I do it more with my players, I think, if I have to. To get what I want from them.'

Arteta was not keen to reveal much more 'because they will know what we are doing and that is the whole point!'

But whatever he is doing, it is working. Since that pointless and goalless start which left Arsenal bottom after three games, Arteta has steadily and impressively steered his side up the table.

Though how many realistically thought Arsenal could go from having no European football this campaign and a Champions League drought since 2017 to returning to Europe's elite club competition in one season is debatable. That goal is now well within reach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkZVQ_0eyIfzR700
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said that Arsenal are favourites to finish in fourth place
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KNyGU_0eyIfzR700
Arteta said the only mind games he will play will be with his players to get the best out of them

Expectations on his young side have changed but Arteta insists his players can cope. 'There is nothing different, they have been dealing with it for weeks,' he said.

'This is a conversation we have had for six to eight weeks, so they have already been through that and have responded really, really well.

'There is nothing new that they have to do different because they have already been doing it and are capable of doing it.'

Crystal Palace are optimistic Wilfried Zaha will be fit to play. The winger was forced to miss Ivory Coast's friendly against England on Tuesday with a hamstring injury that is understood to have responded well to treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FYwe4_0eyIfzR700
There are high expectations on the young Gunners side, but Arteta insists his players can cope

Comments / 0

