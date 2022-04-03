ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City need some Pep Guardiolas on the pitch and Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan are just that… they are bossing the midfield and it's no surprise to see them taking their coaching badges

By Jack Gaughan
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

If Manchester City are to hold off the unrelenting challenge from Liverpool then they need to win the battle of the intangibles. The character war. The ability to respond to whatever their rivals do.

What Pep Guardiola needs are some Pep Guardiolas on the pitch. The men who manage matches in a way that their boss might envisage, requiring no touchline instruction. Basically, players who can take the emotion out of the final eight games. It might be handy when Jurgen Klopp turns up next weekend.

The two goalscorers at Burnley — Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan — are exactly that: the embodiment of their manager, and perhaps it is no coincidence that the pair are also doing their coaching badges. They are players who can navigate such a tense run-in with a manager's eye, possessing a deeper appreciation of how to steer fortunes their side's way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PzwKB_0eyIft8l00
Manchester City are currently sitting top of the Premier League table on a total of 73 points

It is a huge benefit for Guardiola, someone who once said that he 'would like a thousand midfielders in my squad because I believe they are intelligent and understand the game'. Both Gundogan and De Bruyne are masters of slowing games down when City lead, as was the case at Turf Moor.

Midfield is the most important area of Guardiola's pitch. City's complete control of matches stems from the middle third and it is vital that players fully grasp the team shape and how that can change over 90 potentially stressful minutes.

Gundogan is expected to attain his UEFA B licence by the summer, taking online lessons and seminars whenever he links up with Germany. De Bruyne is undergoing A and B licences with international colleagues. Former captain Vincent Kompany has been through it all and is in charge of Anderlecht.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cDszz_0eyIft8l00
City are desperately trying to hold off Premier League title challengers Liverpool this season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EE3a5_0eyIft8l00
Pep Guardiola needs men who manage matches as he envisages without touchline instruction

They have become involved in City's academy schedule this season and have been devising sessions for the next crop of youngsters up to the Under 16s. 'It's crazy,' De Bruyne told Belgian newspaper HLN. 'It sometimes takes hours to prepare one training session.'

At least three other first-team stars of varying ages have sought guidance from the club as to potential first steps, so maybe there is something in the water. Guardiola would play down the obvious conclusion to draw from City players under him fancying a crack at it.

Gundogan has not featured in the more important games as much as he would expect this season but is beginning to click into gear, his positional cunning a nuisance for the opposition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P0QDP_0eyIft8l00
Those sorts of players come in the form of Kevin De Bruyne (above) and Ilkay Gundogan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uS9QX_0eyIft8l00
Both De Bruyne and Gundogan (right) scored for Guardiola's (left) side against Burnley

He is unfortunate to be competing for a spot in the team with Bernardo Silva — in the form of his life — yet it would be no surprise to see him used more often in the tighter fixtures. And there are plenty of those coming up — Atletico Madrid twice in the next fortnight and just the two meetings with Liverpool for good measure.

That would be reminiscent of the way in which Fernandinho —another who has expressed an interest in coaching — came back into the fold more regularly in the knockout stages of last year's run to the Champions League final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ZMT8_0eyIft8l00

Gundogan might represent a selection headache then? 'This is not a problem,' said Guardiola. 'The problem is that Ilkay at the beginning of the season was not at top form. Now he is back. It is not necessary to say how important he is for us.'

The 31-year-old became the highest scoring German in Premier League history but insisted that he could not give two hoots. He said: 'It is our responsibility to play good football and, more importantly, successful football.'

Guardiola was rather sprightlier, bounding into his media duties. He admitted to having felt nerves beforehand but was pleased with the professionalism he witnessed. He laughed that he fights a losing battle trying to prise players away from Instagram in the dressing room after victories.

He seems relaxed as City hunt three 'dream' trophies. That Liverpool court four makes this all the more intriguing.

'After six seasons — winning, winning — still we are there, fighting for the title,' he said. 'That is why we are a big club — with a lot of money, I know that. If we lose a game, we lose the competition. I think our opponents feel it too.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Watford LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Diogo Jota and Fabinho goals

Liverpool leapfrogged champions Manchester City to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield on Saturday thanks to a first-half header by Diogo Jota and a late Fabinho penalty.The hosts grabbed the lead moments after goalkeeper Alisson Becker denied Watford’s Juraj Kucka with a sharp save, as Jota timed his run to perfection at the other end and nodded in a cross from Joe Gomez in the 22nd minute.It was Portuguese forward Jota’s 14th league goal and 20th in all competitions this season, and the 25-year-old could have added to his tally shortly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Vincent Kompany
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp content with Liverpool position ahead of crunch Man City showdown

Liverpool’s time at the top of the Premier League table was brief, but manager Jurgen Klopp insists they are in the position they wanted to be heading into next week’s pivotal clash with Manchester City.A 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield in the lunchtime kick-off saw the Reds return to top spot for the first time since September to put the pressure on City, who responded with a straightforward victory at Burnley to re-establish their one-point cushion.But, having been 14 points adrift of their title rivals in January, Klopp is more than happy with where his team are now.“I really...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why Pep Guardiola’s history with Diego Simeone will shape Man City’s showdown with Atletico Madrid

Shortly before Diego Simeone took the Atletico Madrid job in 2011, he went to Barcelona to see how Pep Guardiola’s revolutionary first great side worked. The two got really deep on the fine details of the game, from how high you press, to how you attack tight spaces. While most football figures at that time would have been captivated by such an opportunity, Simeone was more restrained. “I don’t feel this,” he said of one approach. “I don’t like this,” of another. And on it went, right through many of Guardiola’s principles.If Simeone was obviously impressed but not persuaded, Guardiola...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We just want to make this season an unforgettable one': Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk is leading the Reds' charge for quadruple... as they prepare to face Benfica in Champions League quarter-final showdown

Virgil Van Dijk has called on Liverpool's players to make the season unforgettable as a sequence of high-profile games begins in Lisbon. They sing about Van Dijk being 'calm as you like' on The Kop and The Netherlands international did not look as if he had care in the world yesterday, as he began to examine the challenges that will come thick and fast over the next three weeks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Uefa
Daily Mail

Tottenham are ready to trigger their option to sign Dejan Kulusevski at the first opportunity this summer with a deal worth £25m expected at the end of the season - after winger's superb start to his loan spell from Juventus

Tottenham are expected to trigger their option to sign Dejan Kulusevski at the first opportunity this summer. Spurs have two windows in which to buy the Sweden winger following the 18-month, £8million loan deal they struck to sign him from Juventus in January. They have an option to sign...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Everton could be SUED over their staggering £373m losses by angry rivals despite their agreement with the Premier League... with top-flight clubs scrutinising their accounts amid doubts over their Covid write-off

Several Premier League clubs are conducting a forensic analysis of Everton’s accounts amid suspicion they have breached the top flight’s spending rules for the last two years. Sportsmail disclosed last month that Everton have reached an agreement with the Premier League in which they consult over signings and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Guardiola on fixtures, overthinking and Atletico threat

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media on the eve of Manchester City’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Atletico Madrid at the Etihad. On a fixture list that reads Atletico-Liverpool-Atletico-Liverpool: “Yes, the players are relishing it. It’s a joy and pleasure to be here, at this stage, every season in April and May. We know that any bad result now and you are out of the competition.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Eagles flying high! Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha all on target for Crystal Palace as Patrick Vieira haunts his old side with a dominant victory to dent Arsenal's top-four hopes

How Arsenal could have done with Patrick Vieira the player last night. He wouldn’t have accepted this - no chance. If you didn’t know better, you wouldn’t have believed Arsenal were the club hunting Champions League qualification here at Selhurst Park. The fact one of their most...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Burnley 0-2 Man City - Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to Sky: “We came here to win the game and we did it. You never know what's going to happen after an international break. The pitch was difficult because the grass was so high but we adapted. "The goal after five minutes was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Frank Lampard moans that 'things are going against' Everton after 2-1 defeat by West Ham leaves them deep in relegation mire ahead of crunch Burnley clash: 'Next week maybe our free-kick goes in the top corner'

Frank Lampard put Everton's latest deflating loss down to circumstances, complaining that things are conspiring against his team. Lampard lost Donny van de Beek to injury in the warm-up, forcing him into a late reshuffle, while Nathan Patterson, who was due to make his Premier League debut, turned his ankle in training on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'It's not just another game' - Silva on Champions League hopes

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva believes "it will work out" against Atletico Madrid if they follow boss Pep Guardiola’s plan. City play the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Diego Simeone’s side at the Etihad on Tuesday and Silva knows the champions of Spain will offer rugged opposition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
