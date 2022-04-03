Sports Betting Line

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
WTOP
 1 day ago

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/.

wtop.com

saturdaytradition.com

Illinois center announces decision to enter NCAA transfer portal

Illinois is losing a reserve center to the NCAA transfer portal. Omar Payne, a reserve center who transferred to Illinois from Florida, has announced that he will be on the move again. He made his announcement with a post on Twitter. He spent just one year in Champaign. “I would...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Look: Kansas’ Warmup Shirts At Final Four Going Viral

Kansas’ men’s basketball team rocked some cool warmup shirts at the Final Four in New Orleans on Saturday evening. The Jayhawks, a No. 1 seed, have a double-digit lead over No. 2 seed Villanova in the first national semifinal contest of the night. Kansas’ men’s basketball players wore...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Iowan

Iowa baseball wins opening Big Ten series against Michigan

The Iowa baseball team won its first Big Ten series this weekend, taking two games against Michigan in Ann Arbor. The Hawkeyes and Wolverines started their series on Saturday after low temperatures delayed their regularly scheduled Friday game. Iowa and Michigan played a doubleheader on Saturday. Iowa split its doubleheader...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTOP

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:. Record Pts Pvs. 1. Tennessee (31) 27-1 775 1. 2. Arkansas...
BASEBALL
WTOP

Robinson’s 42 in Dodger blue for all uniforms on April 15

NEW YORK (AP) — All major league players, managers, coaches and umpires will wear Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 in Dodger blue for the first time on April 15, the 75th anniversary of his breaking the major league color barrier. Major League Baseball retired Robinson’s number in 1997 and...
MLB
CBS Sports

Sports betting in Ohio: When it will be legalized, how to bet online, where to find picks, top promos

The state of Ohio is pushing towards total legalization of sports betting and appears likely to complete the process by the end of 2022. With near-unanimous support from state officials, many are hard at work putting the pieces in place for Ohio sports betting on residents' favorite teams and events. Once details are finalized, the Buckeye State will join 13 others that allow full mobile and online sports betting.
OHIO STATE
WFMY NEWS2

North Carolina vs. Kansas | Game Day Preview ahead of National Championship battle

NEW ORLEANS — And then there were two. After a spectacular victory over Duke, No. 8 Carolina will match up against No. 1 Kansas University Jayhawks. Saturday night's historical game brought so many emotions to UNC and Duke fans as many were at the edge of their seats, hoping their team would push through. However, Carolina did not let up as they were determined to give Coach K his final farewell.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KEVN

South Dakota State women win WNIT Championship

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite not being selected to play in the NCAA tournament, the South Dakota State women’s basketball team finished their season with a win as they defeated Seton Hall in the WNIT Championship Game. Plus, the Rapid City Rush now have a very slight lead in the Mountain Division after winning two of three games in their most recent series against the Utah Grizzlies. Ben Burns has the details.
RAPID CITY, SD
WTOP

Capitals Playoff Picture: Looking at a potential matchup with the New York Rangers

Looking ahead to a potential Caps-Rangers playoff series originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. We have reached the home stretch of the NHL season. It’s time to look ahead to see who the Capitals could play in the first round of the playoffs. With a few days in between games, now’s a good time for Andrew Gillis and JJ Regan to look at how Washington stacks up against potential matchups in a seven-game series.
NHL
WTOP

Poor start sets the tone for Capitals in clunker against Wild

Poor start sets tone for Caps in clunker against Wild originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals gave up two goals in the first two minutes of the game to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday and never recovered in a 5-1 loss. Here are some observations from the game.
NHL

Community Policy