Sports Betting Line

NEW ORLEANS — And then there were two. After a spectacular victory over Duke, No. 8 Carolina will match up against No. 1 Kansas University Jayhawks. Saturday night's historical game brought so many emotions to UNC and Duke fans as many were at the edge of their seats, hoping their team would push through. However, Carolina did not let up as they were determined to give Coach K his final farewell.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO