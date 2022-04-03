Eastside crash sends two to area hospitals
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two people were rushed to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a crash in East El Paso. El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers responded to the call...www.ktsm.com
I have never seen, in my 45 years living on and off in El Paso, the reckless driving like I’ve seen this year, even in school zones. Drivers have lost their minds, I swear. No courtesy or awareness of one’s surroundings, cutting in and out of traffic, tail gating, running red lights, not fully stopping at stop signs, with no regards for anyone or anything around them. Pedestrians aren’t any better, darting into traffic and not in pedestrian lanes either, wearing all black clothing at night on streets not well lit.
