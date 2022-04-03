ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Pregnant Nebraska corrections officer killed in double fatal crash

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska corrections officer who was eight months pregnant and her passenger were killed in a fiery crash in Omaha on Thursday, authorities said.

Sara Zimmerman, 37, of Gretna, was killed when her 2018 Nissan Altima SUV collided with a 2017 Ford F250 pickup truck at a southwestern Omaha intersection and caught fire after rolling into a ditch, WOWT-TV reported.

Her passenger, Amanda Shook, 38, of Gretna, was also killed, KETV reported. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

The driver of the pickup, Zachary Paulison, 21, of Omaha, was hospitalized after suffering back and chest fractures, the newspaper reported.

Zimmerman was an officer with the Douglas County Department of Corrections, KMTV reported.

“She possessed a unique combination of wisdom, compassion, and optimism that changed the lives of everyone she met. There are hundreds, if not thousands of incarcerated people who have turned their lives around as a result of her influence,” Douglas County Department of Corrections director Mike Myers said in a statement. “As a member of the Douglas County Department of Corrections family, she was the first to give of her time and talent to any co-worker in need. She made us all better people.

“To lose her in the manner we did when she was about to welcome her son into the world makes this loss nearly unbearable.”

Zimmerman’s husband is also a corrections worker in Douglas County, according to KMTV.

