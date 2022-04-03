ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, ID

Two dead in crash near Osgood

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZY5Jq_0eyIeiZN00

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)- Two people are dead after a crash Sunday morning near Osgood.

Idaho State Police received multiple calls of a vehicle in a canal just after 7 A.M. Sunday morning on N 3145 E, just north of County Line Road, near Osgood.

In a press release, ISP states "At some time in the early morning hours of April 3rd, 2022, a 2008 Ford F150 was traveling northbound on River Road near County Line Road. The vehicle left the right shoulder of the roadway and came to a stop, submerged in a canal."

A 37-year-old man and 35-year-old woman, both from Ammon, were not wearing seatbelts and were thrown from the truck. Both died at the scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Roberts EMS, and Idaho Falls Fire Department.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

The post Two dead in crash near Osgood appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8

7K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow KIFI Local News 8 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Independent

Hiker dies after taking mushrooms, police say

A hiker whose body was found in a Washington state river died after taking mushrooms, officials say.Alisonstar Molaf, 25, was reported missing on Friday after she became separated from a friend on the Wallace Falls Trail in Gold Bar, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.Rescuers from the sheriff’s office, including a swift water rescue team, were unable to find her on Friday, but discovered her body on Saturday morning.“It is believed the two hikers were under the influence of mushrooms,” the sheriff’s office said. “The death appears to be accidental.”The hiking trail is situated on the western edge of the...
ACCIDENTS
Idaho State Journal

Authorities identify local man and woman who died when pickup left roadway and careened into canal

OSGOOD — Two people are dead after their pickup truck left the roadway and ended up submerged in a canal on Sunday morning near this East Idaho community, according to Idaho State Police. Authorities have identified the deceased as Kaydee Jo Martinez, 35, and Kord Dover, 37, both of Ammon. State police said both victims were ejected from the 2008 Ford F150 they were traveling in on River Road near...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local men charged with DUI after one crashed into Pocatello home, another strikes two parked cars

POCATELLO — Two local men were recently charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence after separate incidents in which one man collided into a Pocatello home and another crashed into two parked vehicles, according to police and court records. Raymond James Hernandez, 57, of Pocatello, faces the DUI charge after Pocatello police say he was driving drunk around 7:10 p.m. Saturday when he crashed his Chevrolet pickup into the front cement porch of a home on the 200 block of Foothill Boulevard. ...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Accidents
City
Ammon, ID
Jefferson County, ID
Accidents
Jefferson County, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, ID
ABC4

Major crash shuts down I-15 freeway, Life Flight dispatched

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A major crash shut down lanes in Spanish Fork on Thursday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the northbound lanes along I-15 were completely blocked at one point. Deputies say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. when a stalled vehicle was stopped on the highway and was struck by an oncoming […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
deseret.com

Missing Utah girl found in back of semitruck in Wyoming

A 13-year-old Roosevelt girl missing since Tuesday has been found in the back of a semitruck in Wyoming. Rylie Secrest was located by officers with the Cheyenne Police Department about 3:40 p.m. on Thursday in the back of a semi in Cheyenne. The truck was being driven by Chris Evans, 25, of Florida.
CHEYENNE, WY
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Idaho State Journal

Two Idaho men went missing three years apart. An intricate web of connections might link their cold cases

BOISE – Two men went missing in the early 2000s, and people invested in the case have speculated that they disappeared under the same mysterious umbrella of mutual connections. Ahren Barnard disappeared in 2004; Jeramy Burt, who grew up in American Falls, vanished in 2007. Mutual acquaintances still link them together — two lawyers who were good friends, according to police — with theories of a possible hit man, and strings of connections to multiple people. The web of mystery, growing larger over time, have...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seatbelts#Traffic Accident#Isp#Ford F150#The Idaho State Police#Local News 8
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Gephardt Daily

Woman dead, man transported to hospital after wrong-way crash in Roy

ROY, Utah, March 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman died Tuesday morning after her car veered into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle, head on, in Roy. The victim, a woman estimated to be in her 40s, died at the scene. The man in the other car was transported to an area hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.
ROY, UT
Ledger-Enquirer

Man vanished months ago when ATV ran out of gas, Arizona cops say. Now remains found

A man vanished after he ran out of gas on an ATV ride, police said. Now his remains have been found in the Arizona desert. Felipe Calderon Zamora, a 39-year-old from Bullhead City, Arizona, was reported missing July 13 after he never returned from an ATV ride through the desert, the city police department said. Family members said he ran out of gas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC4

Police find abducted Utah teenage girl in Texas

MONDAY 3/22/22 5:16 p.m. SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have located a Utah teenage girl who was abducted from Magna. Unified Police Department (UPD) says 14-year-old Areli Esmeralda Arroyo Asuna has been found in Texas. Police say the suspect, 20-year-old David Lopez, is also in custody at this time. The conditions surrounding their […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KING 5

Speeds reached nearly 100 mph in deadly I-5 crash in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — Multiple lanes of Interstate 5 were closed Sunday morning after a deadly crash near Interstate 405 in Tukwila. Washington state Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted just before 8:30 a.m. that a serious crash occurred, blocking multiple northbound lanes of I-5 near I-405. The driver of a vehicle...
TUKWILA, WA
KTLA

NorCal man took small bear cubs from their den: Officials

A Northern California man has pleaded guilty to taking two bear cubs from their den, wildlife officials said Tuesday. The man, 29-year-old Cody Dylon Setzer, took their bear cubs after finding the den in a fallen log across a forest road, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The cubs were less than […]
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy