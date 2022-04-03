JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)- Two people are dead after a crash Sunday morning near Osgood.

Idaho State Police received multiple calls of a vehicle in a canal just after 7 A.M. Sunday morning on N 3145 E, just north of County Line Road, near Osgood.

In a press release, ISP states "At some time in the early morning hours of April 3rd, 2022, a 2008 Ford F150 was traveling northbound on River Road near County Line Road. The vehicle left the right shoulder of the roadway and came to a stop, submerged in a canal."

A 37-year-old man and 35-year-old woman, both from Ammon, were not wearing seatbelts and were thrown from the truck. Both died at the scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Roberts EMS, and Idaho Falls Fire Department.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

The post Two dead in crash near Osgood appeared first on Local News 8 .