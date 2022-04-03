ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

How a crew laundered millions in cartel cash across New York City

By Ben Feuerherd
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

The sight of the state trooper’s flashing lights was enough to send Shaui Sun into a panic as the Queens man sped down a Georgia highway in a rented SUV.

Sun and his passenger, Darren Hing Li, were nearly 800 miles from their homes in New York City — and hauling more than a quarter-million dollars in drug cash.

The cop pulled over the pair’s GMC Terrain and ordered them to step out, noticing that they were anxious about coming face to face with law enforcement.

“Mr. Sun seemed very nervous talking with me. He was unable to stand still and I could see his carotid artery pulsing rapidly in his neck,” the trooper later wrote in a police report.

The officer searched the men’s SUV and discovered a suitcase and backpack stuffed with 33 bundles of $20 bills, two stacks of $100 bills and a money-counting machine.

The cop seized the cash — $350,000 in all — during the August 2018 stop. Authorities then cut the men loose — an orchestrated move to apparently cast a wider net for more suspects, according to police and federal officials.

The run-in helped federal agents eventually uncover a sprawling, multimillion-dollar money-laundering scheme operated by a crew of Asian men in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u8Ou4_0eyIe7Br00
The group operated in neighborhoods throughout New York City with high Asian populations, including Flushing and Bensonhurst.Getty Images

For years, the crew moved and laundered money in Big Apple neighborhoods such as Flushing, Queens, and Sunset Park and Bensonhurst in Brooklyn at the behest of drug traffickers from the South and Midwest.

Since that fated stop in 2018, the investigation has ensnared five men: Li, Sun, Queens livery cab driver Jian Feng Wu and two other suspected money-launderers, Xian de Jiang and Xiao Yu Wang.

The wire

Before Li and Sun were stopped on I-85 northeast of Atlanta, federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents had spent the day spying on the pair as the duo met with cartel-connected drug traffickers in a Walmart parking lot and at a nearby apartment building about 30 miles north of Georgia’s capital.

The agents wiretapped known drug trafficker Jose “Chiquis” Herrera-Guzman’s cellphone — and watched from the ground and sky as he and his posse handed the more than quarter-million dollars in cash to the two New Yorkers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G5gUq_0eyIe7Br00 Jian Feng Wu, a Flushing livery driver, was paid large sums to pick up bags of cash and drop them around the city. Alec Tabak

Li and Sun’s jaunt to Georgia was one of several out-of-state runs the pair made during 2017 and 2018 as part of their money-laundering operation, according to court documents.

In that period, the men, both in their 30s, jetted to Georgia and also made trips to Detroit, Mich., a number of times to pick up cash they would later hand off at drops in New York or launder themselves, authorities said. Members of the crew also picked up cash in Chicago, according to the feds.

To launder the dough, Sun set up two accounts at a TD Bank in the name of a supposed business with a headquarters listed in Flushing, authorities said.

From 2017 to 2018, he deposited multiple checks totaling exactly $100,000 into the accounts. The feds discovered the checks were written by someone else who was later convicted of tax evasion for writing false checks in exchange for cash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44p1br_0eyIe7Br00
The crew of men were hauling around and laundering millions of dollars in drug money, according to authorities.WSBTV

Sun also laundered the cash by spending it on a string of luxury items at a jewelry exchange in Baltimore, including a $10,520 Vacheron Constantin wristwatch and a $4,234 Bulgari ring, according to federal prosecutors.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21lGZm_0eyIe7Br00
More than 1 ton of fentanyl seized in NYC in 2021 — soaring 206 percent in one year

Meanwhile, the encounter with the Georgia state trooper didn’t slow down Li, a Baruch College graduate who speaks four languages and attended Brooklyn Technical High School.

Over the course of 2018, federal agents who had him under surveillance seized more than $500,000 from him during various drop-offs, after which he was eventually let go while continuing to be tracked.

The cash seizures included more than $20,000 confiscated at a shopping center parking lot on Willis Avenue in Roslyn, Long Island, and more than $39,000 taken at New York Presbyterian Hospital on Main Street in Flushing.

“By engaging in this conduct, the defendant and others played a critical role in laundering millions of dollars in drug money,” federal prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memo for Li in November 2021.

From ‘Boom’ to bust https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dv2or_0eyIe7Br00 Wu was determined to be a low-level player in the scheme and was sentenced to time served in Manhattan federal court.Alec Tabak

About the same time Li was ferrying around and laundering the drug money, Jian Feng Wu, a livery cab driver in Flushing, got a business proposal from one of his customers to join the crew.

A man whom Wu later identified to authorities as “TVB” or “Boom” would pay the cabbie several hundred dollars in exchange for picking up bags of cash and dropping them around the city.

Wu, who escaped a Dickensian life in China’s Fujian province to emigrate to Queens at 18, agreed to take part in the capers.

On one of the drops in April 2018, Wu and an alleged associate, Xian de Jiang, met a suspected drug trafficker in the parking lot of an all-you-can-eat Chinese buffet on Francis Lewis Boulevard in Bayside, Queens, according to authorities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DNA2b_0eyIe7Br00 Wu and an associate conducted business with a suspected drug trafficker in the parking lot of an all-you-can-eat Chinese buffet in Bayside, Queens.Getty Images

Wu picked up a red bag loaded with more than $150,000 from the Hispanic man and allegedly drove off with Jiang. Law enforcement officials, who were surveilling the exchange, pulled them over and seized the cash.

The five members of the crew were arrested in 2019 and charged in Manhattan federal court with conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Herrera-Guzman, the Georgia drug trafficker, was separately convicted of drug charges last week and sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to local reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tjhMN_0eyIe7Br00 Jose Salvador Herrera GuzmanGwinnett County District Attorne

Atlanta DEA agent Robert J. Murphy said a Mexican cartel supplied Herrera-Guzman with heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported at the time of his arrest .

Wu, for his part, was sentenced Thursday to time served by Manhattan federal Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who agreed with his lawyer, Chris Madiou, that he was a low-level player in the scheme.

The judgment came three months after Li was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to the money-laundering count. Sun pleaded guilty to misprision — the deliberate concealment of one’s knowledge of a felony — and is slated to be sentenced later this month.

Wu’s accused associate, Xian de Jiang, made bail and allegedly fled — and hasn’t appeared in court since. A fifth suspect, Xiao Yu Wang, has pleaded not guilty and could go to trial in Manhattan federal court later this year, according to court documents.

A rep for the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment on the case.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

New York mafia hitman who killed three and attempted to gun down two others in the 1980s escapes from federal custody in Florida one year before he was due to be released

A New York mobster who worked as a hitman for La Cosa Nostra, killing three people and attempting to murder two others, has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Dominic Taddeo, a hitman from a Rochester-area crime family,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
City
Roslyn, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Flushing, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Bayside, NY
Houston Chronicle

Five men sentenced in racketeering conspiracy involving gang

A judge sentenced five men Monday to decades of federal imprisonment in connection to a racketeering conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas said. Those five men — 48-year-old Ramon De La Cerda of McAllen, 43-year-old Jose Rolando Gonzalez of Mission, 49-year-old Juan Alberto Mendez of Mission, 35-year-old Salomon Robles of San Juan and 38-year-old Margil Reyna of Toledo, Ohio — each received 30-year sentences from U.S. District Judge Sim Lake, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
MCALLEN, TX
Page Six

Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Cartel#Dea#Money Laundering#Gmc Terrain#Asian#Big Apple
FingerLakes1.com

Advanced recycling centers could become a reality across New York

New York State Senator John Mannion recently introduced legislation that would establish Advanced Recycling Centers across the state. Mannion represents New York’s 50th state senate district, which includes Syracuse and parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. Under his plan, New York would become the fifteenth state to introduce recycling facilities that would make 100% of used plastics recyclable, according to WSYR-TV. Currently, only about 10% of used plastics are recyclable in the state.
CAYUGA, NY
iheart.com

Cartels Recruit Arizona Teenagers With Cash To Drive Migrants To Phoenix.

Drug cartels are constantly evolving smuggling drugs and people into the United States. 80% of all fentanyl that comes into the United States enters through Arizona. Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb helps patrol the Tucson sector in his role as Sheriff. Deputies down there responded to an accident recently where a teenager was injured after getting into a police pursuit. That teenager, still in critical condition, picked up migrants in Cochise County, getting paid $500 to $1,000 per migrant by drug cartels. Cartels are using social media apps like Snapchat and Tik Tok to recruit Valley teenagers to act as migrant ride charing services.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
NewsBreak
Walmart
pymnts.com

Money Laundering Crimes Surge Along With DOJ Arrests as 7 Plead Guilty

Over $2 trillion in illegally gained funds are reprocessed in the global economy as being legit despite the best efforts of financial institutions, new legislation passed by government agencies and crackdowns by law enforcement, according to the recent PYMNTS report, AI-Powered Analytics Help FIs Sharpen AML Strategies. While money laundering...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsChannel 36

Millions of COVID Tests to be Distributed throughout New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Millions of COVID tests will be distributed across New York state to help with ongoing COVID preparedness efforts. The state will continue to provide over the counter test kits to nursing homes, adult care facilities and schools, This includes one million tests to schools outside of New York City every other week until the end of the school year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Video shows line around the block in Chinatown for pepper spray after latest anti-Asian attack in New York City

Hundreds of people, many of them Asian women, formed a line around the block in New York City’s Chinatown over the weekend to acquire pepper spray, after the latest in a string of vicious Covid-era attacks on Asian women, many of them elderly.On Sunday, a New York based non-profit called Soar Over Hate distributed roughly 1,000 pepper spray kits to women.“I hope this illustrates to the daily fears that many are experiencing,” wrote Soar Over Hate founder Michelle Tran on Twitter. “We gave out ~1000 [pepper] sprays to women who looked just like me looking to feel a bit...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Telfar To Open Flagship Store In New York City

Click here to read the full article. In case you’re tired of waiting for emailed announcements about the next Telfar drop, the fashion brand will soon be available in-person at its first brick-and-mortar location. As announced by its founder, Telfar Clemens, on The Breakfast Club on Monday (March 14), the new retail location will be revealed later this year, but options do include Telfar’s South Street Seaport headquarters and Clemens’ hometown of Queens. “We’re opening a store this year in New York City. We’re still deciding where that’s going to be. I don’t want to say too much about it but we’re...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

Rupert Murdoch Asks $78 Million for Two New York City Condos

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is listing a penthouse at New York’s One Madison condo tower. Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is listing two units at New York’s One Madison condo tower for a total of $78 million. One of the units, asking $62 million, is a triplex penthouse measuring...
REAL ESTATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy