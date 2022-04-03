ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTA station worker injured in attack by random assailant

By Tina Moore, David Meyer
New York Post
 1 day ago

An MTA station worker was injured in an unprovoked attack at a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday, NYPD said.

The booth attendant was roping off the turnstile in the mezzanine at Fulton Street and Franklin Avenue on the C line at around 11:30 a.m. when a man walked up and hit her, an NYPD spokesman said.

The 37-year-old woman was taken to Brooklyn Hospital for treatment for “minor bruising” on her face, police said.

Police investigate the crime scene. The suspect has no connection to the victim.

Her assailant fled and has not been arrested.

New York Post

