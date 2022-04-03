ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

GOP Gov. Sununu calls Trump ‘f–king crazy’ at posh Gridiron dinner

By David Meyer
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HcMqK_0eyIe5QP00
Gov. Sununu kicked off the 2022 Gridiron Club dinner with jabs at former President Donald Trump. AP / Holly Ramer

The Republican governor of New Hampshire dismissed former President Trump as “f–king crazy” during a monologue at the elite Gridiron Club dinner in Washington, DC, over the weekend.

Gov. Chris Sununu first jokingly praised Trump’s “experience,” “passion” and “sense of integrity,” Politico reported.

Then he said, “Nah, I’m just kidding!

“He’s f–king crazy!” Sununu told the political and media elites gathered for Saturday’s annual event, which traditionally skewers politicians from both sides, as well as journalists.

Sununu said Trump “stresses me out so much” — while joking about how he planned to deny his comments later.

“The press often will ask me if I think Donald Trump is crazy,” said Sununu, New Hampshire’s governor since 2017, according to Politico.

“I’ll say it this way: I don’t think he’s so crazy that you could put him in a mental institution. But I think if he were in one, he ain’t getting out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36I5bN_0eyIe5QP00
Gov. Sununu claims Trump “stresses me out so much”.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QUaTq_0eyIe5QP00
Along with the insults, Sununu did share a few compliments about Trump.

A crowd of about 600 journalists, pols and other Beltway insiders attended Saturday’s soiree, which featured skits and songs performed by members of the media, as well as a performance by the United States Marine Band.

The Gridiron Club dinner was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Trump denies calling Putin a 'genius'

With the U.S. public showing a vast disapproval of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of his invasion of Ukraine, former President Donald Trump has sought to explain his glowing appraisal of the Russian leader's moves leading up to the war. On Wednesday, Trump released a statement in which...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Gop#Republican#Gridiron Club
POLITICO

Biden’s sloooooow walk on weed

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. It’s well established that President Biden is an outlier among Democrats when it comes to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Dana Perino: “The Biden White House Is In Triage Mode”

On Thursday, President Biden joined fellow NATO leaders in Brussels to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. As the incursion surpasses one month, the United States has reaffirmed support for Ukraine’s defense by providing $1 billion in humanitarian aid funds, issuing harsher sanctions against Russia, and providing more weaponry to their troops in hopes of weakening Putin. Co-anchor of ‘America’s Newsroom’ and former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino joins to discuss why Putin has been undeterred despite harsh economic sanctions, the Biden administration’s messaging on domestic issues amid international crises, and how Judge Ketanji Jackson Brown’s confirmation hearing have brought voting issues to the surface. Later, Dana pays tribute to the late Madeleine Albright, who made history serving as America’s first female Secretary of State.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

‘Collapse of support’: AOC warns Biden’s poll numbers could signal poor turnout among Dems

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez believes Joe Biden is at risk of losing Democratic voters who worked “over time to get him elected” should the US president fail to deliver on key progressive policies, she said during an interview with NY1 Thursday night.“This is really about the collapse of support among young people, among the Democratic base,” the second-term New York congresswoman told Errol Louis on the NY1 political program Inside City Hall. “They aren’t necessarily being seen.”Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s response came from a question on Mr Biden’s falling approval numbers, and whether the administration might, or even should, be open to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thecentersquare.com

Sununu calls for release of rental assistance money

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is urging the Biden administration to release more rental assistance money, saying the state's projected allocation was cut in half by an "unfair" change in the federal program's rules. Earlier this month the Treasury Department began distributing the latest round...
HOUSE RENT
WCAX

Sununu calls on NH Legislature to waive taxes to counter rising costs

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is calling on state lawmakers to waive some taxes to counter rising costs. Sununu says because of rising inflation, he wants the state to temporarily suspend its nearly 24 cents per gallon gas tax. He says lawmakers should also consider suspending...
BUSINESS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy