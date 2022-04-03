ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Foster takes on the role of Holocaust survivor Harry Haft

By Cindy Adams
 1 day ago

The meaning of ‘Survivor’

Barry Levinson, who can paper walls with his 11 Emmy nominations, has directed “The Survivor,” a true story from Alan Haft’s book “Harry Haft: Survivor of Auschwitz, Challenger of Rocky Marciano.”

In Auschwitz, Harry Haft survives unspeakable horrors. For amusement, SS captors bent on destroying him forced him to box with fellow prisoners. Said Levinson: “Win the boxing match, you live another day. If not, you die.” Levinson explained “a couple of odd backstories to this.” A fellow prisoner whom Haft loved was taken on a forced march and during it managed her escape and found her way to America. Haft, shot at while running to make his own escape, made his own way to New York. For what happened then you need to see this movie.

Another saga lives in the recesses of Barry’s memory. Age 5 he met his grandmother’s long-lost brother who’d come to share Barry’s room. Suffering nightmares, Simka, reliving his own experience in a concentration camp, would cry out at night. For this happening you must ask Levinson.

But Simka’s struggles for survival resulted in Levinson’s need to now unlock this story.

The book, written by the late Haft’s son, is based on their conversations. “The Survivor” debuts on HBO Max April 27 at 8 p.m., in honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day. It stars Ben Foster with Billy Magnussen, Peter Sarsgaard and Danny DeVito.

Spittin’ rhymes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17NhMA_0eyIe4Xg00
President Biden peaks about the March jobs report in the State Dining Room of the White House on April 1, 2022.AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

Political poetry:

Humpty Dumpty Biden sat in a hall / Humpty Dumpty Biden’s had a great fall / All the Dem horses and all the Dem bosses / Cannot put Biden together again.

Any fresh prints?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fXZJ_0eyIe4Xg00
Second Ave’s Beach Cafe allegedly pulled all of Will Smith’s music following the Oscar slap. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

After 50 years, Second Ave’s Beach Cafe just installed a jukebox. But you’ll have to jump, jive and jig on your own. Without it. Because some wacko just yanked the entire Will Smith music catalog from it. Like whothehell knew a jukebox had a Will Smith music catalog? What’s this augur? Soon due Chris Rock coleslaw? Meanwhile, the management will not look with favor if you slap their server.

Writers are the April fools

Have respect. First week of April is prime time for us writers. 1783, Washington Irving, who wrote “Rip Van Winkle,” was born, one of 11 children. Said Dickens later: “I don’t go to bed without taking Washington Irving under my arm.” . . . 1920, F. Scott Fitzgerald married Zelda in St. Pat’s. Honeymooning they behaved so boisterously the Biltmore Hotel asked them to leave. 1924, Fitzgerald in the Saturday Evening Post published “How We Live on $36,000 a Year.” . . . 1871, Robert Louis Stevenson told his father he’d abandoned his engineering career to devote himself to writing . . . 1341, some dude named Petrarch got crowned poet laureate on the steps of the capital in Rome . . . 1859, Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) got himself licensed as a Mississippi steamboat pilot in the district of St. Louis.

Odds & ends

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eHWll_0eyIe4Xg00 Congressman Lee Zeldin inches closer to overtaking Kathy Hochul in the NY Governor’s race. Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM via Getty Images

When Lee Zeldin hoped to trot against Cuomo, some New Yorkers wheezing in Florida fund-raised. Giuliani’s now scratching to do ditto for his political zombie son, Andrew. Grade-A idea. Tantamount to a beneficent bequest in a pauper’s will . . .

Meanwhile, faces unsmacked in LA shouted “Bravo” after Linda Lavin’s show in Hollywood’s Catalina Jazz Club. Husband Steve Bakunas presented her roses. Clapping but not across her cheek was Sarah Paulson, Joe Mantegna, Bruce Vilanch, Annaleigh Ashford.

Academy Award executives, now passing a new law, are banning sex in the dressing rooms. They’re afraid it might lead to smoking afterward.

But that’s at least not happening in New York, kids, not happening in New York.

