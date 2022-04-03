ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ralf Rangnick reckons Man Utd lack physicality as Champions League hopes fade away after Leicester draw

By Ken Lawrence
 1 day ago

BRUNO FERNANDES jumping out of a challenge with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the build-up to Leicester’s goal summed up just how soft Manchester United have become.

And interim Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick simply stated the bleeding obvious afterwards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06rdGn_0eyIe3ex00
Ralf Rangnick admits he Man Utd side are lacking physicality Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YJ2uI_0eyIe3ex00
Bruno Fernandes (left) was spotted jumping out of a challenge from Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall seconds before the equaliser Credit: PA

Most of those who had already filed out of Old Trafford by the full-time whistle were too disappointed and disillusioned to even point the finger any more.

They have known for a long time now that the current team does not have the guts to stand up and be counted.

This display was just another soulless sell-out of everything United is supposed to stand for — and reinforced what whoever the new manager will be in the summer he will need to add muscle, dynamism and power.

The chances of a Champions League spot next season are receding fast and Rangnick has had enough.

The German said: “I never doubt or question the character of players and, so far, from what I have seen, I don’t think we have a lack of character.

“But what was obvious in some parts of the game is that we were second best with regards to physicality. It was about one-on-one duels. Whenever there was body contact we were too often second best.

“That is something we have to get better at for the rest of this season — but even more so for next season.”

As opposed to defending midfielder Fernandes, who has just signed a whopping new £240,000-a-week contract, he admitted: “The same was true with Fred and he is one of our physical and aggressive players.

“But I am not only talking about this specific moment, there were quite a few other moments.

“I just felt we could have been more dynamic, more physical, more aggressive. But we weren’t in those moments . . . ”

Rangnick recognises that some just do not have it in them and added: “It has to be a bit in the DNA of a player, to be honest.

“It is difficult to change shall I say a technically great player into a physical, aggressive player and we have a lot of people who are technical players.

“On a day when we are fluid and in our rhythm we have shown we can outplay teams.

“But this was difficult. Leicester were aggressive and physical in many parts of the game. We had problems with them.

“It is as it is and it is difficult to change. I do not think it is to do with mindset, it is to do with the DNA of players.”

Yet the short form of his description of the team is the fact that too many are lily- livered, duck out of challenges and do not fight for the cause.

That if they cannot showboat their way through games then they usually cannot win them and they too often get bullied off the ball. Too “technical” in other words.

RASH CHOICES

Rangnick created problems for himself in leaving striker Marcus Rashford on the bench when he was already without Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood.

For 55 minutes the England forward was forced to watch as Fernandes feebly attempted to play as a false No 9.

Behind him Paul Pogba was no better, already a detached figure before he finally leaves for free — again — this summer.

Rangnick, too, will be gone from view by then although whether he now actually takes up his role as an adviser remains to be seen.

His condemnation sounded like he was burning bridges but he offered advice to those who will be charged with building a new team.

He stressed: “Both Manchester City and Liverpool have been built and recruited over a period of five or six years. All under the premises of how do the coaches want to play. This is what has to happen.

“I told the board this is what has to happen. Whenever the new head coach is clear, it has to be how does he want to play and what kind of players do we need for that.

“Then we come back to DNA, speed, physicality, tempo, what do we need. This team does not lack technical players. It can do with more physicality.

“It takes right decisions and where you want to go to, what kind of players, what kind of manager. Then in every window try to get the best possible.

“This is possible. This is not rocket science. It has to be done and it does not necessarily need three or four years, maybe two or three transfer windows — then the situation could be different.”

