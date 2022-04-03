ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Civil servant in charge of Whitehall ethics is first to be named as getting a £50 Partygate fine: Helen MacNamara provided karaoke machine for 'raucous' Covid rulebreaking bash as others are fined for partying on eve of Prince Philip's funeral

By Katie Feehan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

A senior civil servant who was in charge of ethics at Whitehall is reportedly among the first to be fined by police in connection with the Partygate scandal.

Former Deputy Cabinet Secretary Helen MacNamara was handed a £50 fine after police investigators found she had breached Covid laws by attending a 'raucous' lockdown karaoke party where there was a drunken brawl, reports claim.

Ms MacNamara is among the first to be identified as a recipient of the fixed penalty notices from police probing the Partygate saga which arrived via email to those found to have broken the law on Friday.

According to the Sunday Telegraph, the party had been arranged to say farewell to popular Downing Street aide Hannah Young who was moving to New York to join the staff at the British Consulate General.

No ministers are believed to have been in attendance at the event which took place in June 2020.

It is understood that among those reported to have attended the 'raucous' gathering was Sir Mark Sedwill, the former cabinet Secretary and former adviser Dominic Cummings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yoAEW_0eyIe2mE00
Pictured: Helen MacNamara, a senior civil servant who was at one time in charge of ethics at Whitehall, is among those fined by police in connection with the Partygate scandal

Mr Sedwill is said to have 'briefly attended' the event where wine was being served. But it is understood neither are among those who have been fined.

Sources told the newspaper that the leaving do went on until 3am and that a drunken spat developed between two attendees which other guests were forced to break up.

The newspaper reports that fines have also been issued to attendees of a party which was held in April last year, on the even of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

At the time the event was going on, the British public were banned from gathering indoors and from singing in public.

The Sunday Telegraph reports that the party took place in the Cabinet Secretary's office at 70 Whitehall because it was big enough and had two rooms.

Ms MacNamara entered the civil service in 2002, joining the Department for Culture, Media and Sport where she played a key role in London's successful bid for the 2012 Olympics.

One Tory minister described the mother of four as 'a perfect official, fair-minded, doesn't play games, will always try to get at the truth, capable of bringing sense out of five-sided talks'.

At the time of the event, she was serving as deputy cabinet secretary after spending two years in the civil service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xW6Bp_0eyIe2mE00
Pictured: Boris and Carrie Johnson are pictured with other staff members at a garden gathering in May 2020 which is not a gathering being investigated by police, reports say

The purpose of the role was to ensure the highest standards of propriety, integrity and governance within Government.

Ms MacNamara left Government to work for the Premier League as director of policy and corporate affairs.

The Metropolitan Police said last Tuesday that investigators were referring 20 notices to the ACRO Criminal Records Office, which is responsible for issuing the penalties.

They made it clear that more fines may be issued as inquiries continue but that they will not confirm the identities of recipients.

No 10 has so far only promised to confirm if Mr Johnson or Cabinet Secretary Simon Case are given a fixed-penalty notice.

It comes as ITV News reported that Boris Johnson will not be interviewed by the Metropolitan Police as part of their 'partygate' investigation.

This is because the force is not interviewing those who have received questionnaires as part of the inquiries, and could potentially be fined, the broadcaster said.

The Met is investigating 12 events, including as many as six that Mr Johnson is said to have attended, and has sent out more than 100 questionnaires.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DP64m_0eyIe2mE00
The fines reportedly relate a party in June 2020, understood to be a leaving do for an aide, Hannah Young (pictured), who was leaving Downing Street for a Government role in the US.

The PM received his in February.

ITV said the only officials being interviewed are 'witnesses', whose role is to help the police interpret questionnaires submitted by other people.

'The Met are not interviewing those who received questionnaires and are in the frame to be fined,' it said.

The Met declined to comment.

Details of Hannah Young's leaving do only emerged after Sue Gray completed her inquiry into potential lockdown breaches by civil servants.

Cabinet Office official Sue Gray carried out the probe into claims of lockdown breaches at the top of Government but has only published an interim report while she waits for the police investigation to be completed.

Out of 16 events Ms Gray reviewed, police are investigating 12 of them, including as many as six that the Prime Minister is reported to have attended.

One such party was allegedly organised by Carrie Johnson in the official Downing Street residence on November 13, 2020.

Another was the 'bring your own booze' garden which took place during the first lockdown in May 2020.

Former director of propriety and ethics: Who is Helen MacNamara?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iw7K0_0eyIe2mE00
Helen MacNamara has taken a top job with the Premier League, effectively ending her career in the civil service

Helen MacNamara's glittering career in the civil service effectively ended last year when it emerged she had taken a top job with the Premier League.

It had not even been a year since she was appointed as deputy to the Cabinet Secretary, in what many saw as a stepping stone to the top job.

She reportedly fell out of favour after refusing to bow to Downing Street pressure and clear Home Secretary Priti Patel of bullying. Instead, Whitehall's 'sleazebuster-in-chief' had stood her ground.

After studying history at Clare College, Cambridge, Miss MacNamara originally set out to become a web entrepreneur.

She went on to feature in a list of 35 women leaders under 35 to watch, but later recalled: 'I wasn't really interested in money, and that actually is a very significant failing if you're trying to run a business. I was interested in doing interesting things and having a nice time and working with people.'

She entered the civil service in 2002, joining the Department for Culture, Media and Sport where she played a key role in London's successful bid for the 2012 Olympics.

One Tory minister described the mother of four as 'a perfect official, fair-minded, doesn't play games, will always try to get at the truth, capable of bringing sense out of five-sided talks'.

Her husband Alex Towers, a former colleague, is now director of policy and public affairs at BT. Miss MacNamara herself has been hired as director of policy and corporate affairs for the Premier League.

