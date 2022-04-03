ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

California mass shooting: 6 dead, 12 injured in Sacramento

pix11.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSix people have been killed and 12 injured in...

pix11.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Police: Two dead, four injured in New Mexico shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Six people were shot Monday afternoon in the Albuquerque Foothills, including two police officers. Two people died, including the suspected shooter. It happened on Montgomery Blvd., just east of Tramway. When police first arrived on scene around 2:17 p.m. local time, they found a female who had been shot while in a vehicle. While officers were at that location, officers heard several more gunshots nearby in the neighborhood. Officers then went down the street and found a male had been shot in the leg. Both victims are being treated at a local hospital.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
Complex

At Least 1 Dead, 24 Injured After Mass Shooting at Arkansas Car Show

One person is killed and 24 are injured after a mass shooting erupted at a car show in Dumas, Arkansas, on Saturday night. Arkansas State Police confirmed the news in a press release on Sunday, with officials revealing that one suspect is in custody. Police said multiple children were injured in the shooting, which took place about 90 miles southeast of Little Rock.
DUMAS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nightclub#Mass Shooting
Oxygen

California Mom Arrested In Mexico For Her Husband's Murder Nearly Seven Years After Going On The Run

A California mom who went on the run nearly seven years ago after authorities say she fatally shot her husband has been arrested in Mexico. Leticia Smith, 40, is currently being held at the West Valley Detention Center on a $2 million bond after investigators relaunched the investigation into the death of her husband, Antoine Smith, late last year and discovered her living in Rosarita, Mexico, according to a statement from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office.
MEXICO, NY
Motorious

Car Goes Flying Off California Freeway

A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Professional South American burglary gang is filmed EMPTYING luxury California homes after carrying out similar raids across East Coast, Indiana and Texas before flying home

Gangs of South American 'crime tourists' are being blamed for at least two home burglaries in California this week - as well as similar raids across the country in recent months, including sprees in Indiana, Texas, New York, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The criminals target wealthy neighborhoods...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KION News Channel 5/46

All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects

By Susannah Cullinane, Holly Yan and Stella Chan, CNN Police are scrambling to find the assailants who opened fire in the California capital Sunday, killing six people and injuring 12 others. On Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified all six victims who died: — Johntaya Alexander, 21 — Melinda Davis, 57 — Sergio Harris, The post All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects appeared first on KION546.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KOLO TV Reno

One dead in overnight shooting in Reno, one injured

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person is dead and another injured after a shooting early Sunday in the 3000 block of South Virginia Street, the Reno Police Department reported. It happened about 2:30 a.m. on South Virginia Street near Brinkby Avenue. Police arrived to find a person they described only as male with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Despite medical assistance, he died at the scene, police said. His name is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.
RENO, NV
Outsider.com

Body of Missing California Hiker Found

After a young California hiker named Kerina Blue went missing over the weekend, authorities located her body from a suspected suicide. On early Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office received a call from the Sacramento Police Department about Blue. Her parents reported her missing. The police department described her as being at risk because of an unspecified medical condition. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, authorities found the hiker’s body on Sunday near Green Valley Trail, nearly 60 miles from Sacramento.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRG.com

Teens injured in deadly Des Moines shooting making remarkable recovery

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The two teenage girls who were injured in the fatal drive-by shooting outside a Des Moines high school are making a remarkable recovery. Fifteen-year-old Jose Lopez was killed in the shooting outside East High School on March 7. Six suspects were arrested. Eighteen-year-old Kemery Ortega...
DES MOINES, IA
KRON4 News

3 injured, 1 dead in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON (BCN) – One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting reported in Stockton early Tuesday morning, police said. Officers responded around 12:05 a.m. to the shooting in the 8100 block of West Lane and arrived to find the four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One male victim succumbed to his […]
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy