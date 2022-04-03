ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina vs Kansas NCAA Tournament National Championship odds, tips and betting trends

By DataSkrive
 1 day ago
The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (33-6) and the No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (29-9) play in the NCAA Tournament National Championship on Monday at Caesars Superdome, beginning at 9:20 PM. Kansas is a 4-point favorite in the contest, which airs on TBS.

Kansas is 21-21-0 against the spread this season compared to North Carolina’s 23-16-1 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Jayhawks are 20-18-3 and the Tar Heels are 23-17-0. The teams average 156.5 points per game, three more points than this matchup’s total. Kansas is 6-4-0 against the spread and 10-0 overall over its past 10 contests, while North Carolina has gone 9-1-0 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Get ready for this matchup with what you need to know about Monday’s college basketball action.

North Carolina at Kansas odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

  • Kansas -4
  • Total: 153.5
  • Moneyline: Kansas -182, North Carolina +145

North Carolina at Kansas odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Kansas 78, North Carolina 69

  • The Jayhawks have compiled a 35-5 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 87.5% of those games).
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -182 or shorter, Kansas has gone 30-4 (88.2%).
  • The Jayhawks have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.5% in this matchup.
  • The Tar Heels have entered the game as underdogs 12 times this season and won seven, or 58.3%, of those games.
  • North Carolina is 5-1 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win by the Tar Heels based on the moneyline is 40.8%.
  • The Jayhawks average 78.4 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 71.3 the Tar Heels give up.
  • Kansas has a 10-9 record against the spread and an 18-2 record overall when scoring more than 71.3 points.
  • North Carolina has an 11-7-1 record against the spread and a 17-2 record overall when allowing fewer than 78.4 points.
  • The Tar Heels average 10.9 more points per game (78.1) than the Jayhawks give up (67.2).
  • North Carolina has put together a 14-10-1 ATS record and a 21-5 overall record in games it scores more than 67.2 points.
  • Kansas’ record is 12-12 against the spread and 22-3 overall when it allows fewer than 78.1 points.
  • The Jayhawks have scored a total of 436 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 11.2 per game), and the Tar Heels have out-scored opponents by 261 points on the season (6.8 more per game).

  • The Jayhawks have an average implied point total equal to their implied total in Monday’s game (79).
  • This season, Kansas has put up more than 79 points in 16 games.
  • The 77.7-point average implied total on the season for the Tar Heels is 2.7 more points than the team’s 75-point implied total in this matchup.
  • This season, North Carolina has scored more than 75 points 21 times.

How to watch Kansas vs. North Carolina

  • Game Day: Monday, April 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:20 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Hulu

