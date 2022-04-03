ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Sunday

Embiid (ankle) will play Sunday against the Cavaliers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia...

ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: 76ers vs. Cavaliers prediction, odds, and pick – 4/3/2022

The Philadelphia 76ers begin a three-game road trip as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Sunday night showdown. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Cavaliers prediction and pick. The 76ers demolished the Charlotte Hornets 144-114 at home on Saturday. Philadelphia snapped a three-game...
NBA
Joel Embiid
FOX Sports

Cavs cry foul after Embiid scores 44 in Sixers' 122-108 win

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joel Embiid did plenty of damage on his own. The Cavaliers, though, felt the big man got some unwarranted help. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff was highly critical of the officiating after Embiid scored 44 points — and made 20 trips to the free throw line — in Philadelphia's 112-108 win over the Cavs on Sunday night.
NBA
Yardbarker

James Harden, Doc Rivers promote Joel Embiid for MVP

Embiid put up yet another stellar performance complete with 44 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks. While his offensive stats get the most attention, teammate James Harden said after the game it's Embiid's play on both sides of the ball that make him an MVP candidate. "I get to witness...
NBA
#Cavaliers#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Mvp
CBS Chicago

LaVine, Caruso held out of Bulls practice, but are expected to play against Bucks Tuesday

DEERFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Coach Billy Donovan and the Bulls began practice in the final week of the NBA's regular season Monday without Zach LaVine or Alex Caruso. Both LaVine and Caruso are expected to play in Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, in which the Bulls can clinch a playoff spot with a win. The Bulls are giving LaVine some extra rest for a knee that has been giving him problems this season. "I think because he's been cleared to play, I think a lot of it is how he is feeling, so I think it's with medical and with him. I kind of go off of those two things," Donovan said. "You know, if he's obviously feeling like he's sore and doesn't think he can really go or play at the level he needs to from an effort standpoint, then we'll probably hold him out. But he's got to make those decisions with medical, so whatever they decide to do is fine." There are just four games left in the regular season for the Bulls. But the postseason begins next week.
NBA
FOX Sports

Embiid, Philadelphia set for matchup with Cleveland

LINE: Cavaliers -4.5; over/under is 224.5. BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup against Cleveland. He currently ranks third in the league averaging 30.0 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 26-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 10.9 fast break points...
NBA
Philadelphia 76ers
Cleveland Cavaliers
