Heat's Caleb Martin: Available Sunday

DEERFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Coach Billy Donovan and the Bulls began practice in the final week of the NBA's regular season Monday without Zach LaVine or Alex Caruso. Both LaVine and Caruso are expected to play in Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, in which the Bulls can clinch a playoff spot with a win. The Bulls are giving LaVine some extra rest for a knee that has been giving him problems this season. "I think because he's been cleared to play, I think a lot of it is how he is feeling, so I think it's with medical and with him. I kind of go off of those two things," Donovan said. "You know, if he's obviously feeling like he's sore and doesn't think he can really go or play at the level he needs to from an effort standpoint, then we'll probably hold him out. But he's got to make those decisions with medical, so whatever they decide to do is fine." There are just four games left in the regular season for the Bulls. But the postseason begins next week.

NBA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO