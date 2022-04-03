ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kraken's Chris Driedger: Tending twine Sunday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Driedger will get the starting nod at home Sunday against the Stars, Geoff Baker of The Seattle...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Good, Avalanche Just a Bit Better in 3-2 Loss

The Pittsburgh Penguins (41-19-10) were good on Saturday. They earned scoring chances, skated with energy and maintained their system but they faced the best team in the NHL. The Colorado Avalanche were just a little better and finished one more scoring chance as they beat the Penguins 3-2 at Ball Arena on Saturday.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins confident after losing to NHL-leading Avalanche

Tangibly, the Penguins gained nothing from their 3-2 regulation road loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday. Intangibly, the Penguins professed they gained a boost of confidence with the result. Coupled with their 4-3 overtime road win against Minnesota Wild two days earlier, the Penguins...
NHL
theScore

Coyotes' Ritchie suspended 1 game for slashing Ducks' Shattenkirk

Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Ritchie has been suspended one game for slashing Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk during Friday's contest, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Saturday. Right as time expired on the opening period of the Coyotes' 5-0 loss, Ritchie checked the veteran blue-liner into the boards, and...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philipp Grubauer
Person
Chris Driedger
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Washington

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
NHL
NHL

Jake Oettinger gets the start in Seattle as Stars close out road trip

Stars (39-25-3, 81 points) vs. Kraken (21-41-6, 48 points) The Stars have become a great road team. A Dallas team that struggled earlier away from home and started the season 4-12-1 on the road is now 18-16-2. That happens because of a 14-4-1 run, including 6-1-0 in the past seven road games and 3-0 on this current road trip.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: On four-game point streak

Karlsson recorded an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks. After an up-and-down season, Karlsson's enjoying a rare run of consistency with two goals and two assists during a four-game point streak. He had the secondary helper on Shea Theodore's game-winner Sunday. For the season, Karlsson's at 26 points, 108 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in a second-line role.
NHL
FOX Sports

Toews scores late, Avs beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado's...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twine#Seattle#Gaa#The Seattle Times
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Deposits goal in overtime loss

Schenn scored a goal on three shots, logged seven hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Schenn has enjoyed a solid run of offense lately with three goals and 10 assists in his last 11 outings. The 30-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, 45 points, 92 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-15 rating through 51 contests this season. Despite playing in a third-line role at even strength, he remains a key part of the Blues' offense.
NHL
NHL

Vegas Survives with 3-2 OT Win in Vancouver

Shea Theodore scored the game-winning goal at 2:05 of overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights (39-28-4) defeated the Vancouver Canucks (32-28-10), 3-2, on Sunday night at Rogers Arena. Goals from Alex Pietrangelo and Jonathan Marchessault helped the Golden Knights jump out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. Robin...
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins recall forward Filip Hallander from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

With three forwards potentially sidelined because of illness, the Pittsburgh Penguins recalled forward Filip Hallander from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions. Hallander, 21, has appeared in 52 AHL games this season and has 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists). This is Hallander’s first true recall to...
NHL
NHL

Vegas Sweeps Seattle with 5-2 Win

The Golden Knights won all four games against the Kraken on the year. Jack Eichel scored two goals as the Vegas Golden Knights (38-28-4) defeated the Seattle Kraken (21-41-6), 5-2, on Friday night at Climate Pledge Arena. HOW IT WENT DOWN. Eichel got Vegas on the board first by redirecting...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Won't make Nats roster

The Nationals reassigned Sanchez to minor-league camp Sunday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Unless Washington grants him his release, Sanchez is expected to begin the upcoming season as a member of the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse after he was unable to win a roster spot with the big club. Though he posted a 3.06 ERA in 35.1 innings in the majors with San Francisco in 2021, Sanchez noticed a big downturn in velocity and had poor underlying numbers (1.33 WHIP, 7.1 K-BB%).
MLB
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Tarasenko, Husso, Binnington, Goal Scoring & More

It was an interesting week for the St. Louis Blues going 3-0-1, but it didn’t exactly feel that great. Gutsy is a great term to describe the bounce-back week for the Blues, as they’ve had their fair share of adversity, but they got points in all four games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Brash: Wins rotation spot

Brash was officially announced as a member of Seattle's Opening Day rotation Saturday. Brash has yet to pitch above Double-A, though he's actually already spent time on the major-league roster. He was called up in the final week of last season but didn't get into a game. Brash wasn't a particularly high pick in the 2019 draft, going 113th overall, but he broke out last season, posting a 2.31 ERA in 20 outings split between High-A and Double-A. He struck out an impressive 35.1 percent of opposing batters, though he'll need to improve on his 11.9 percent walk rate. He'll be making a big jump this season, but the Mariners clearly have faith in him.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rangers' Spencer Patton: Left off roster for now

Patton and Greg Holland are not part of the 10-man bullpen crew set to open the season for the Rangers, independent baseball journalist Jeff Wilson reports. It should be noted that Kennedi Landry of MLB.com confirmed only nine relievers ticketed for the roster -- Brett Martin is not on Landry's list. With the Rangers expected to carry 10 relievers while teams can carry a 28-man roster during the month of April, there could be one spot still up for grabs, and Texas manager Chris Woodward also indicated an unnamed member needs an injured list stint. That would leave a potential second spot to be filled. Patton and Holland, a pair of pitchers that the manager earlier mentioned were candidates to save games, could be roster additions.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Panthers' Chris Westry: Lands in Carolina

The Panthers signed Westry to a one-year contract Monday. Westry wasn't tendered by the Ravens, and he will now have a chance to compete for a depth role with a new organization. He made six appearances as a reserve option for Baltimore last season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy