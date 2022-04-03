ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Flyers' Zack MacEwen: Out Sunday

 1 day ago

MacEwen (undisclosed) will not play Sunday against the Rangers, Olivia Reiner of The...

NHL Rumors: Flyers, Coyotes, Islanders, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Keith Yandle’s Iron Man Streak is going to come to an end on Saturday. It’s a questionable decision that doesn’t make much sense from the perspective that the Philadelphia Flyers aren’t playing meaningful games right now. Arizona Coyotes’ forward Jay Beagle is taking heat from everyone except the Coyotes’ announce crew after attacking Troy Terry of the Anaheim Ducks. Could the New York Islanders move out some contracts? Finally, were the Boston Bruins ever close to moving Jeremy Swayman?
NHL
Leafs pull away from Flyers; Keith Yandle's streak ends

Auston Matthews scored his 51st goal of the season and the 250th of his career to break a third-period tie as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 Saturday night. Morgan Rielly added a goal and two assists for Toronto (44-19-5, 93 points). Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren,...
NHL
Olofsson scores go-ahead goal in Sabres 4-3 win over Preds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored the go-ahead goal with 5:35 left in the second period, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on Friday night. Tage Thompson scored twice, including his Sabres-leading 30th goal, and...
NHL
Predators to host Kaprizov and the Wild

Minnesota Wild (43-20-5, second in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (39-25-4, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Nashville. He currently ranks sixth in the NHL with 85 points, scoring 39 goals and recording 46 assists. The Predators are 25-13-2 against Western Conference...
NHL
Detroit Red Wings thumped by Ottawa Senators, 5-2, as Dylan Larkin's foe nets hat trick

The Detroit Red Wings faced a young goaltender making his NHL debut, had half a minute with two extra skaters, and still spent the night chasing their opponent. The Wings had to swallow a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Friday at Little Caesars Arena, going winless for the fifth straight game. "Fire Blashill" chants broke out near the end of the night, after the Senators scored their final goal.
NHL
Hart provides picture-perfect moment for die-hard Flyers fan Brandon Killam

Before taking the net Saturday night, Carter Hart made a dream come true for Flyers fan Brandon Killam. With a big assist from Tori Kimberly, the Flyers' senior manager of community impact, the team welcomed Killam and his parents to the Wells Fargo Center for its game against the Maple Leafs.
NHL
Flyers' 3rd-period unraveling leads to 4th straight loss

In their return home from a 1-4-0 road trip, the Flyers unraveled during the third period Saturday night for a 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs at the Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers went into second intermission knotted at 2-2 with Toronto. They allowed four goals in the third period, one of them a shorthanded marker.
NHL
Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Washington

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
NHL
Sabres extend point streak with win over Predators

Victor Olofsson’s power-play goal in the second period gave the Buffalo Sabres a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in a 4-3 victory over the visiting Nashville Predators on Friday. At 14:25 of the second frame, Olofsson broke a 3-3 deadlock. The forward blasted a one-timer from the right circle...
NHL
NHL Odds: Flyers vs. Rangers prediction, odds, and pick – 4/3/2022

The New York Rangers will play host in this Metropolitan Division rivalry game against the Philadelphia Flyers tonight. This will be the third meeting between these two teams this season where the Rangers won both of the first two. Will the Rangers win their third of the series tonight or can the Flyers finally get a win? It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Rangers prediction and pick.
NHL
Flyers Need Cates, Attard & Hodgson in the Lineup

The Philadelphia Flyers are determining what they have for the future of their organization. They are not making the postseason for a second consecutive season and are in the process of undergoing an “aggressive retool,” according to general manager Chuck Fletcher. Interim head coach Mike Yeo is evaluating young players at the NHL level by giving them playing time as well.
NHL
Keith Yandle's "Iron Man" NHL streak ends at 989

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers scratched defenseman Keith Yandle for Saturday's game against Toronto, ending the NHL's Iron Man record for consecutive games played at 989. The 35-year-old Yandle started his streak March 26, 2009, with Phoenix. He passed retired center Doug Jarvis for the mark of 965...
NHL
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Shot deflected in

Ovechkin registered an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Wild. Ovechkin took a maintenance day Thursday, but he was never in danger of missing time. The 36-year-old winger had a shot from the point ping off Garnet Hathaway's skate and into the net for the Capitals' lone goal Sunday. Ovechkin is up to 42 tallies, 37 helpers, 297 shots on net, 123 hits and a plus-2 rating in 67 contests. His next point will the 1,400th of his career.
NHL
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Deposits goal in overtime loss

Schenn scored a goal on three shots, logged seven hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Schenn has enjoyed a solid run of offense lately with three goals and 10 assists in his last 11 outings. The 30-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, 45 points, 92 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-15 rating through 51 contests this season. Despite playing in a third-line role at even strength, he remains a key part of the Blues' offense.
NHL
Canadiens host the Senators following shootout victory

Ottawa Senators (25-37-6, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Montreal Canadiens (19-39-11, eighth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit Montreal after the Canadiens beat Tampa Bay 5-4 in a shootout. The Canadiens are 8-10-3 against opponents in the Atlantic. Montreal is last in the Eastern Conference averaging just...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Rangers

Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (21-36-11) are in Manhattan on Sunday to take on Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers (44-20-5) at Madison Square Garden. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT (NBCSP, 93.3 WMMR). This is the third of four meetings this season between the Metro Division teams; the...
NHL
Sabres players give stick taps to Jeanneret, escort him out on ice

Uniform patches, tribute video, custom decorations all part of the celebration. Buffalo Sabres players showed the ultimate sign of respect to broadcaster Rick Jeanneret, who was honored by the team Friday. Players, led by forwards Alex Tuch and Cody Eakin, brought the 79-year-old out to the ice and gave him...
NHL
