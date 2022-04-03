ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Laramie County deputy shot, suspect killed in Cheyenne

NewsTimes
 1 day ago

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Laramie County sheriff's deputy is expected to recover from a gunshot wound he sustained in an exchange of fire with a person suspected of assaulting and robbing a student at Laramie...

www.newstimes.com

