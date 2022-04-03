ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ish Smith always finds joy in playing basketball

NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wizards had just lost to the Boston Celtics by 42 points, their largest defeat in five years, yet the perpetually positive Ish Smith was ready to share some silver linings. He would prefer the team to be in a better position at this point in the season, competing...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Donovan Mitchell gets stuck behind scorer's table vs. Warriors

It appears Donovan Mitchell needed his spider senses in the second quarter of the Utah Jazz-Warriors game at Chase Center on Saturday. On a fastbreak transition that turned into an easy hammer for Jordan Poole, Mitchell somehow ran on top of and over the scorer’s table. While he managed...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Suns resting Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder for Sunday's OKC game

OKLAHOMA CITY – Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has racked his brain over and over about managing a team that's already clinched the No. 1 overall seed with five games remaining in the regular season. "I think it's just one of those deals where I've thought about it way too much," Williams said before Friday's loss at Memphis. "I don't have a great answer. I think we're just trying to just figure out health, rhythm, rest and like if you ask...
NBA
Reuters

Darius Garland helps Cavaliers knock off Knicks

Darius Garland totaled 24 points and 13 assists as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed and took control in the third quarter en route to a 119-101 victory over the short-handed New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers (43-35) rebounded nicely from an ugly 131-107 loss to the Atlanta...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Ish Smith
Person
Raul Neto
Person
Bradley Beal
NBC Sports

Wizards blown out in epic fashion by Jayson Tatum's Celtics

The Washington Wizards lost to the Celtics 144-102 in Boston on Sunday afternoon. Here are five observations from what went down... The Wizards have recently been playing their best basketball in months and when they ran into a buzzsaw on Friday night against the Mavericks, they jammed the blade. But on Sunday, the buzzsaw cut right through, as the red-hot Boston Celtics steamrolled the Wizards by 42 points in a game they were in control every step of the way.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cavaliers: J.B. Bickerstaff reveals injury update for Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff ruled out rookie Evan Mobley from playing on Sunday versus the Philadelphia 76ers due to a sprained left ankle. Mobley endured the injury midway through the second quarter on Monday in a win over the Orlando Magic. His left ankle appeared to land on the foot of rookie Franz Wagner after attempting to contest a shot. He looked to be in immediate pain and hobbled off the court.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ Joel Embiid basically begs for MVP after destroying Cavs

The NBA season is coming to an end soon, which means MVP votes should be pouring in. Joel Embiid has been playing some of his best basketball and believes he’s the most deserving of the award. He attempts to make his case after the Philadelphia 76ers’ massive victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Free Agents#The Boston Celtics#Wake Forest University
NBC Sports

Warriors clinch playoff spot for first time since 2019

In a season full of ups and downs, the Warriors are back to where we're used to seeing them: The NBA playoffs. The Warriors on Saturday clinched a playoff spot for the first time since the 2018-19 season with their 111-107 win over the Utah Jazz at Chase Center. Golden State currently is the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and hold a one-game lead over the Dallas Mavericks. Utah now is three games behind the Warriors.
NBA
CBS Chicago

LaVine, Caruso held out of Bulls practice, but are expected to play against Bucks Tuesday

DEERFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Coach Billy Donovan and the Bulls began practice in the final week of the NBA's regular season Monday without Zach LaVine or Alex Caruso. Both LaVine and Caruso are expected to play in Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, in which the Bulls can clinch a playoff spot with a win. The Bulls are giving LaVine some extra rest for a knee that has been giving him problems this season. "I think because he's been cleared to play, I think a lot of it is how he is feeling, so I think it's with medical and with him. I kind of go off of those two things," Donovan said. "You know, if he's obviously feeling like he's sore and doesn't think he can really go or play at the level he needs to from an effort standpoint, then we'll probably hold him out. But he's got to make those decisions with medical, so whatever they decide to do is fine." There are just four games left in the regular season for the Bulls. But the postseason begins next week.
NBA
numberfire.com

Pistons' Cade Cunningham (hip) out for Sunday

The Detroit Pistons have ruled out Cade Cunningham (hip) for Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers. The impressive rookie played just under eight minutes before leaving Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and will sit out tonight's contest as the Pistons coast to the finish line of the 2021/22 season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Chris Mullin agrees Warriors should retire Kevin Durant's jersey

Kevin Durant got a response from one of the guys he wants to sit next to in the rafters some day. The Brooklyn Nets star forward Durant said this week that the Golden State Warriors need to retire his No. 35 jersey and that “it wouldn’t even be good for the game of basketball if they didn’t.” Retired Warriors great Chris Mullin reacted over the weekend to Durant’s comments.
NBA
NBC Sports

Dinwiddie doesn't take back remarks on Wizards locker room

The Dallas Mavericks visiting the Washington Wizards marked the return of former guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who was traded at the NBA trade deadline along with Davis Bertans for Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round draft pick. While the game was cathartic for Porzingis, getting a win against his former team, there...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy