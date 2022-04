Merck MRK, +1.60% and privately held Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said Friday they will present data showing that treatment with their COVID-19 antiviral ended infectious illness more rapidly than placebo in a late-stage trial. Data on the treatment, called molnupiravir in the U.S., will be presented at the 2022 European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases, the companies said in a joint statement. The Food and Drug Administration granted authorization to molnupiravir in December along with an antiviral developed by Pfizer Inc.

