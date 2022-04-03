Photo gallery: Logan remains unbeaten with 14-3 win over Nitro

Wyoming East 15, Liberty 1 (5 Innings) Glen Daniel – Wyoming East pounded out 10 hits, beating Liberty 15-1 Friday evening in Glen Daniel. Jacob Howard led the way for the Warriors, going 2 for 3 at the plate and driving in three runs while Tanner Whitten drove in two runs. Five different players collected a hit for Liberty with Clayton Williams driving in the Raiders’ only run of the day.
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The West Virginia University track and field team hosted the annual Mountaineer Classic on April 1-2 at the Track and Field Complex at Mylan Park. “We had a solid day out at the track today,” coach Sean Cleary said. West Virginia earned four individual...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The 19th annual Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis all-star tournament was held Friday evening. The event matches up all-star high school seniors of West Virginia against those in Ohio. Both a girls and boys game were played. Gilmer County’s Taylor McHenry, Carrah Ferguson, and Emma Taylor, along...
Chapmanville – Wyoming East outhit Chapmanville 11-6 Friday but committed four errors, falling 4-2 to the Tigers on the road. Olivia Hylton continued her torrid stretch at the plate, hitting her second home run of the week and fourth of the season in the loss for the Lady Warriors while Kayley Bane, Andrea Laxton and Savannah Brehm all notched multiple hits in the loss.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins’ day has come. The West Virginia men’s basketball head coach was announced Saturday as one of five inductees for the 2022 class into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Huggins joins Swin Cash, Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway and George Karl as...
Fairlea – Greenbrier East split a doubleheader with Spring Mills Saturday in Fairlea, rallying form one heartbreaking loss to return the favor. After Spring Mills scored three runs in the top of the seventh of the first game to turn a 4-2 deficit into a 5-4 lead, the Spartans answered back in the second game, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh to secure a 5-4 win.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Marshall University Athletics has confirmed that former Thundering Herd football coach Stan Parrish passed away Sunday. Parrish spent two years as the head coach of Marshall Football, and even though it was a short time, his impact on the program was everlasting. Parrish was the coach for the 1984 and 1985 seasons. He […]
