Photo gallery: Logan remains unbeaten with 14-3 win over Nitro

Fairlea – Greenbrier East split a doubleheader with Spring Mills Saturday in Fairlea, rallying form one heartbreaking loss to return the favor. After Spring Mills scored three runs in the top of the seventh of the first game to turn a 4-2 deficit into a 5-4 lead, the Spartans answered back in the second game, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh to secure a 5-4 win.

BECKLEY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO