ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

County judge: Confederate monument exhibit could come “shortly”

By Justin Grass jgrass@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24BeIQ_0eyIagwl00
Shown is a mockup of how the Confederate soldier monument might look once it’s moved to the Denton County Courthouse-on-the Square Museum. According to Denton County Judge Andy Eads, the county’s Confederate monument was relocated to the Courthouse on the Square last week. A permanent museum exhibit is still planned, Eads said. Courtesy image/Denton County

According to Denton County Judge Andy Eads, the county’s Confederate soldier monument was relocated to the Courthouse on the Square last week, with the permanent museum exhibit to come “shortly” as officials finish up other components.

Several months after the monument’s initial removal from the downtown Square, the county announced plans for a permanent exhibit in the Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum. Those plans, approved by the Texas Historical Commission, include the statue of the soldier and two engraved tablets from the original monument.

The exhibit will be surrounded on three sides by a 3D display showing how the monument once stood, and will feature a narrative explaining the history of the monument and the history of slavery statewide and locally. Those plans were announced last April, initially with a six-month timeline for installation.

That timeline has been pushed back, most recently to early this year. In an interview Friday, Eads gave an update that the statue itself was relocated back to the Courthouse on the Square on Wednesday. It had been held in temperature-controlled storage after its initial removal.

“That went very smooth,” Eads said. “We’re completing the printing of the narrative which will be there, and the video interpretation. We’re working on completing those other components and then we’re going to have an opening of the exhibit, here shortly.”

Eads pinned delays on the COVID-19 pandemic, and said no changes have been made to the original exhibit plans.

“COVID had delayed a lot of progress on the overall project and the [Texas Historical] Commission understood that, so we took our time in doing it right,” Eads said. “We’re still fulfilling the permit they agreed to. We’re just working on the implementation of it.”

Comments / 2

If you enjoy reading articles from
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle

7K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow Denton Record-Chronicle and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
News4Jax.com

Public sounds off on Confederate monuments during city council meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The topic of Jacksonville’s remaining Confederate monuments — specifically the one in Springfield Park — led the discussion during public comment Tuesday evening at city council’s biweekly meeting. Ahead of the meeting, members of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville gathered outside of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

‘Wings of the City’ exhibit coming to Brookhaven ￼

The Brookhaven City Council has approved a new sculpture exhibit to be implemented around the city for a limited time.  The “Wings of the City” sculpture exhibit includes nine sculpture pieces by contemporary Mexican artist Jorge Marín. According to city documents, the Brookhaven Arts and Culture Commission met with representatives of the Jorge Marín Foundation […] The post ‘Wings of the City’ exhibit coming to Brookhaven ￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Denton County, TX
Denton County, TX
Government
Washington Post

Confederate statue removed from Talbot County Courthouse

Workers removed a Confederate statue early Monday from the grounds of the Talbot County Courthouse on the Eastern Shore with plans to reassemble the monument on a Civil War battlefield in Virginia, the county manager said. Its removal was approved last year by the Talbot County Council following public protest...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#Confederate#Monument#Courthouse
Denton Record-Chronicle

Argyle Police Department to relocate to Town Hall complex

The Argyle Police Department will receive a brand-new building in the Town Hall complex, Argyle Town Council determined last week. The department has outgrown its current 3,500-square-foot facility at 506 N Highway 377. The current facility will also be impacted by the Texas Department of Transportation's planned expansion of US-377, council members discussed March 21. The council approved a $22,000 agreement with HDR Architecture to plan for what will become the Police and Town Hall Complex at 308 Denton Street.
ARGYLE, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton NAACP's candidate forum canceled

Denton County's NAACP chapter has canceled its municipal candidate forum scheduled for Thursday. Forum moderator and NAACP chapter President Willie Hudspeth is unable to run the event, according to an announcement sent by his son over the weekend. His son, Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, is also up for reelection this...
DENTON, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy