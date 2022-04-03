County judge: Confederate monument exhibit could come “shortly”

Shown is a mockup of how the Confederate soldier monument might look once it’s moved to the Denton County Courthouse-on-the Square Museum. According to Denton County Judge Andy Eads, the county’s Confederate monument was relocated to the Courthouse on the Square last week. A permanent museum exhibit is still planned, Eads said. Courtesy image/Denton County

According to Denton County Judge Andy Eads, the county’s Confederate soldier monument was relocated to the Courthouse on the Square last week, with the permanent museum exhibit to come “shortly” as officials finish up other components.

Several months after the monument’s initial removal from the downtown Square, the county announced plans for a permanent exhibit in the Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum. Those plans, approved by the Texas Historical Commission, include the statue of the soldier and two engraved tablets from the original monument.

The exhibit will be surrounded on three sides by a 3D display showing how the monument once stood, and will feature a narrative explaining the history of the monument and the history of slavery statewide and locally. Those plans were announced last April, initially with a six-month timeline for installation.

That timeline has been pushed back, most recently to early this year. In an interview Friday, Eads gave an update that the statue itself was relocated back to the Courthouse on the Square on Wednesday. It had been held in temperature-controlled storage after its initial removal.

“That went very smooth,” Eads said. “We’re completing the printing of the narrative which will be there, and the video interpretation. We’re working on completing those other components and then we’re going to have an opening of the exhibit, here shortly.”

Eads pinned delays on the COVID-19 pandemic, and said no changes have been made to the original exhibit plans.

“COVID had delayed a lot of progress on the overall project and the [Texas Historical] Commission understood that, so we took our time in doing it right,” Eads said. “We’re still fulfilling the permit they agreed to. We’re just working on the implementation of it.”