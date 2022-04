Carlos Correa left the Houston Astros for the Minnesota Twins this offseason, but an opt out in his deal could allow him to leave sooner than some think. Correa signed a three-year deal with the Twins, but the contract goes a little deeper than that. The star shortstop is only tied to Minnesota for this coming season. Technically, he has opt outs after his first and second years with the Twins.

MLB ・ 6 HOURS AGO