What is a school for? It's a question that many educators, families and students have been asking and looking for answers to the last couple of years. Is a school a holding pen for kids or a place that preps students for tests? Or is a school a community's very center? Well, "This Is A School" is a new picture book that tries to find some of these answers. It was written by John Schu and illustrated by Veronica Miller Jamison. Welcome to both of you.

