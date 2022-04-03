ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life Kit: How to get into poetry

April is National Poetry Month. And if poetry isn't your thing, don't worry. A lot of people are with you on that. But if you want to give poetry a shot and it just seems too dense or hard to appreciate, NPR's Life Kit has some tips for you. Here's NPR's...

Former Poet Laureate Billy Collins reads his poem 'Introduction to Poetry'

T.S. Eliot wrote that April is the cruelest month. It also happens to be National Poetry Month. Many schoolchildren will be admonished to pay attention to poetry these next few weeks - read, analyze, dissect, discuss - which, of course, may not be a wise way to let someone discover the joy, delight and comfort of poems. I've wondered if teachers shouldn't say, whatever you do, don't read a poem. Don't even think about it. Don't anyone bring home a poem. Billy Collins, a former poet laureate of the United States who still teaches poetry in university classrooms, wrote a poem about trying to light a love of poetry in his "Introduction To Poetry."
Encore: The key to flirting

Let's say you're out at a bar or a barbecue, wherever, and you see someone who looks interesting or, you know, kind of cute, someone you might want to say hi to. But what do you do? Maybe you're a little excited or nervous. For a lot of people, flirting is awkward, and it's probably worse after COVID isolation. Thankfully, NPR's Life Kit podcast recently offered a back-to-basics refresher course. Here's NPR's Andrew Limbong.
Norfolk Daily News

Playing with poetry

As children, many of us loved poetry. From Mother Goose’s nursery rhymes to Dr. Seuss’s silly stories to Shel Silverstein’s delightful images, we relished the rhythms of language. Poetry let us play with words as we learned how language worked. We discovered that language both expressed what we already knew as well as taught us new things about the world around us.
Anita Durairaj

The oldest literature in the world described a great flood similar to Noah's flood

The Epic of GilgameshPhoto by Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg): Wikimedia; CC-BY-SA-4.0 One of the oldest surviving works of literature is the Epic of Gilgamesh. The Epic of Gilgamesh is a poem from ancient Mesopotamia. It is also regarded as the second oldest religious text. It might have been written from 2100 - 1200 BC and it was written in the Akkadian language.
A&E Book Club: Three books to read this month

It’s been just over two years since coronavirus first swept the country, disrupting ordinary life and injecting another dose of chaos to an already perplexing world. The 21st century has proven uniquely challenging, throwing an endless stream of choices, world events and information our way. In that light, March’s...
Can “Spiritual Intelligence” Explain Mystical Experiences?

A recent study (Bitēna & Mārtinsone, 2021) argued that mystical experience is a spiritual phenomenon associated with mental health rather than something pathological associated with mental illness because it correlates with a measure of “spiritual intelligence.” However, this argument seems tautological because “spiritual intelligence” involves belief in spiritual phenomena associated with having a mystical experience. Additionally, the study found that both mystical experience and “spiritual intelligence” were related to magical thinking, indicating that the former may be associated with irrationality. Both mystical experience and “spiritual intelligence” may share an underlying tendency to blur the boundaries between the inner and outer worlds, so that what is imagined may seem real.
Mom took 9 stunning photos to calm her nerves while giving birth and they're amazing

Giving birth is one of the most intense experiences and includes a rush of emotions ranging from anxiety and fear to exhaustion, relief and joy. Having a child is life-altering and it's natural for people to want to document that event. When San Francisco photographer Lisa Robinson was giving birth to her second child, her daughter Anora, she decided to take photos of the moments leading up to the birth as a means of coping with the intense event and to capture memories lasting a lifetime. She was both nervous and excited at the same time. She and her husband, Alec, already had a 9-year-old son but had been trying to get pregnant again for years. It was a frustrating and exhausting journey for the pair as she had suffered two miscarriages.
It's National Poetry Month. Here's how one TikTok poet finds his creative spark

And now that we have a better sense of how to read poetry, let's talk about writing it. Every April, to celebrate National Poetry Month, we ask you for your original poems, which you post on Twitter with the hashtag #nprpoetry. This year, like last, we're adding TikTok to the mix. And to help kick things off this year, we're joined by Donovan Beck. His poems have gotten millions of views on TikTok, and he's here to tell us more about his work. Hi, Donovan.
Ocean Vuong's new poems examine the 'big, big yesterday' since his mother was alive

The writer Ocean Vuong has this ability to describe the parts of the human experience that are indescribable for most of us. He does it again in his latest book of poetry called "Time Is A Mother." It's his first since the death of his mother from cancer in 2019. And that's where we started our conversation, that most universal kind of loss that is so different for each of us.
Peter Doherty & Frédéric Lo – ‘The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime’ review: breezy and charming baroque indie

If you’ve come looking for indie sleaze, search elsewhere. Now married and nearly three years clean, Pete Doherty is happier and sorted for cheese and fizz rather than chasing darker endeavours. ‘The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime’, the Libertines and Babyshambles man’s first collaborative album with French musician, composer and producer Frédéric Lo, is testament to that: written and recorded in Pete’s new home of France, there’s a sense of place throughout.
Leap Into the Surprising, Art-Filled Life of Beatrix Potter in a New Exhibition

Early on in her career, beloved children’s author Beatrix Potter (1866-1943) paid several visits to the local museum in her native South Kensington, London. She went to make sketches of a silk 18th-century man’s waistcoat that had been expertly embroidered with neat pink, blue and green flowers. To Potter’s eye, the jacket’s button-hole stitches were “so small—so small—they looked as if they had been made by little mice!” Drawing from local legend about a miraculously appeared waistcoat, Potter wrote and illustrated her own version of events, where a poor tailor’s business is saved from ruin by a crew of singing, sewing mice.
Work/life get unbalanced in 'Severance'

In the excellent new Apple TV+ series Severance, a group of office workers are experiencing work-life balance on a whole other level. Adam Scott, John Turturro, and others play employees that have undergone brain surgery that completely separates their memories of work from their memories of their regular lives. Severance is a workplace satire, a futuristic thought experiment about identity, and a drama about the dimensions of grief.
Long Wharf Stages Gentrification Fantasia

The three women in the room — two sisters and a TV host — are wearing safety glasses. It’s time to start demolishing the house the sisters grew up in. The TV host, all smiles, hands one of the sisters a sledgehammer, so she can do the honors of striking the first blow. Time stops, and there’s a fight. Time starts again, and the sister swings the hammer and puts a huge gash in the wall. That’s when something starts oozing out, like thick blood from a wound. Is that supposed to happen? No one knows.
House music is alive and well in South Africa

If you travel to South Africa, you will hear house music, and you'll hear different versions of it in every corner of the country like amapiano, it's the latest subgenre to take over the country. From Johannesburg, NPR's Eyder Peralta explores why house music is so beloved. (SOUNDBITE OF KABZA...
$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
Novel 'Four Treasures of the Sky' depicts the human toll of the Chinese Exclusion Act

Daiyu is a Chinese girl who's kidnapped from her homeland and taken to late 1800s America, when anti-Asian sentiment is surging throughout the Western frontier. We learn about her and the ghosts she carries with her in "Four Treasures Of The Sky," a surreal and sprawling story spanning two continents. It's historical fiction that lays bare the human tragedy behind the infamous Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882. It's also Jenny Tinghui Zhang's debut novel. She joins us now. Welcome.
